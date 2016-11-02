NEW YORK, Nov 2 (IFR) - Below is a recap of issuance activity in the LatAm
primary market on Wednesday.
Number of deals priced: 1
Size: US$300m
COMPANIA GENERAL DE COMBUSTIBLES
Argentine E&P company Compania General de Combustibles has announced a US$300m
5NC3 bond ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Citigroup and Itau are international bookrunners on the deal, which is expected
to be rated B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Proceeds will go to pay down debt, as well as
cover capex and working capital.
IPTs: mid 9%
GUIDANCE: 5NC3 at 9.5%, the number
LAUNCH: US$300m 5NC3 at 9.5%
PRICED: US$300m 5NC3: par; 9.5%Y - Settlement Nov 7 2016; Final maturity Nov
7 2021
PIPELINE
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios finished roadshows on Wednesday in New
York ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander will
organize investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
(Reporting by John Balassi; Editing by Paul Kilby)