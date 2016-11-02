* Crystallex sues PDVSA over Citgo operations

* Colombia finance minister says rates could fall soon

* Argentina's CGC prints 5NC3 at a yield of 9.5% (Adds bullets, pipeline details)

By John Balassi

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (IFR) - Below is a recap of issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday.

Number of deals priced: 1

Size: US$300m

COMPANIA GENERAL DE COMBUSTIBLES Argentine E&P company Compania General de Combustibles has announced a US$300m 5NC3 bond ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Itau are international bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to be rated B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Proceeds will go to pay down debt, as well as cover capex and working capital.

IPTs: mid 9%

GUIDANCE: 5NC3 at 9.5%, the number

LAUNCH: US$300m 5NC3 at 9.5%

PRICED: US$300m 5NC3: par; 9.5%Y - Settlement Nov 7 2016; Final maturity Nov 7 2021

PIPELINE

Argentina's Province of Entre Rios finished roadshows on Wednesday in New York ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander will organize investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.

Colombian glass company Tecnoglass started roadshows this week ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.

The issuer was in New York on Wednesday and will head to Los Angeles on November 3, Miami on November 4. The following week, it will be in London on November 7, Switzerland on November 8 and Boston on November 9.

Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by John Balassi; Editing by Paul Kilby)