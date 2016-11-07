* Mexican peso 2% stronger as FBI clears Clinton
* Brazilian govt has no intention to intervene in Oi: minister
* Brazil could pay Petrobras up to US$16bn over rights: Itau
Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
SOVEREIGN 11/4 11/3 11/2 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH
ARGENTINA 442 445 454 -3 26 - -
BARBADOS 620 617 620 3 -3 16 659 (2/11/16)
BRAZIL 302 300 298 2 24 -184 542 (2/11/16)
CHILE 88 85 83 3 17 2 143 (2/11/16)
COLOMBIA 218 216 222 2 20 -71 412 (2/11/16)
COSTA RICA 402 400 402 2 28 -115 587 (2/11/16)
DOMINICAN REP 370 374 381 -4 31 -45 542 (2/11/16)
ECUADOR 798 792 790 6 34 -517 1765 (2/11/16)
EL SALVADOR 480 479 480 1 -11 -160 840 (2/11/16)
GUATEMALA 261 252 252 9 17 -41 385 (2/11/16)
JAMAICA 378 374 378 4 24 -71 519 (2/11/15)
MEXICO 188 186 190 2 23 -6 278 (2/11/16)
PANAMA 161 160 162 1 17 -45 272 (2/11/16)
PERU 158 157 161 1 20 -73 291 (2/10/16)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 230 227 228 3 14 132 173 (1/15/15)
URUGUAY 221 218 222 3 10 -47 344 (2/11/16)
VENEZUELA 2481 2497 2465 -16 302 -311 3713 (2/12/16)
SPREAD TRENDS:
One-day change: 14 of 17 sovereigns wider
Ten-day trend: 15 of 17 sovereigns wider
YTD: Chile wider by 2bp
YTD: El Salvador tighter by 160bp
YTD: Peru tighter by 73bp
PIPELINE
Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, started
roadshows this week to market a potential debut US dollar bond through
Oppenheimer.
The borrower is scheduled to be the United States between November 3 and 7,
and will head to Europe between November 8 and 11. Expected ratings are B/B by
S&P and Fitch
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
Colombian glass company Tecnoglass started roadshows this week ahead of an
up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
The issuer was in Miami on Friday. The following week, it will be in London
on November 7, Switzerland on November 8 and Boston on November 9.
Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.
