* Pemex closes US$1.5bn revolver
* Fitch upgrades Dominican Republic to BB- from B+
* Mexico central bank does not rule out other hike in 2016
* Mexico's market carnage spawns buying opportunities - investors
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, Nov 18 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Friday.
VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET
THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME:
0 tranches for US$0.00
NOVEMBER VOLUME:
3 tranches for US$885m
YTD VOLUME:
105 tranches for US$96.031bn
Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
SOVEREIGN 11/17 11/16 11/15 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH
ARGENTINA 471 479 476 -8 26 - -
BARBADOS 609 599 596 10 -8 5 659 (2/11/16)
BRAZIL 304 302 301 2 4 -182 542 (2/11/16)
CHILE 77 81 81 -4 -8 -9 143 (2/11/16)
COLOMBIA 233 231 223 2 17 -56 412 (2/11/16)
COSTA RICA 421 420 416 1 21 -96 587 (2/11/16)
DOMINICAN REP 392 404 408 -12 18 -23 542 (2/11/16)
ECUADOR 778 837 849 -59 -14 -537 1765 (2/11/16)
EL SALVADOR 552 560 551 -8 73 -88 840 (2/11/16)
GUATEMALA 285 288 278 -3 33 -17 385 (2/11/16)
JAMAICA 381 386 380 -5 7 -68 519 (2/11/15)
MEXICO 210 213 206 -3 24 16 278 (2/11/16)
PANAMA 175 171 164 4 15 -31 272 (2/11/16)
PERU 163 164 159 -1 6 -68 291 (2/10/16)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 231 238 224 -7 4 133 173 (1/15/15)
URUGUAY 232 230 224 2 14 -36 344 (2/11/16)
VENEZUELA 2362 2409 2420 -47 -135 -430 3713 (2/12/16)
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
SPREAD TRENDS:
One-day change 11 out of 17 sovereigns tighter
Ten-day trend 13 out of 17 sovereigns wider
YTD: Chile tighter by 9bp
YTD: El Salvador tighter by 88bp
YTD: Peru tighter by 68bp
PIPELINE:
Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale)