* Pemex closes US$1.5bn revolver * Fitch upgrades Dominican Republic to BB- from B+ * Mexico central bank does not rule out other hike in 2016 * Mexico's market carnage spawns buying opportunities - investors By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Nov 18 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME: 0 tranches for US$0.00 NOVEMBER VOLUME: 3 tranches for US$885m YTD VOLUME: 105 tranches for US$96.031bn Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 11/17 11/16 11/15 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 471 479 476 -8 26 - - BARBADOS 609 599 596 10 -8 5 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 304 302 301 2 4 -182 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 77 81 81 -4 -8 -9 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 233 231 223 2 17 -56 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 421 420 416 1 21 -96 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 392 404 408 -12 18 -23 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 778 837 849 -59 -14 -537 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 552 560 551 -8 73 -88 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 285 288 278 -3 33 -17 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 381 386 380 -5 7 -68 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 210 213 206 -3 24 16 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 175 171 164 4 15 -31 272 (2/11/16) PERU 163 164 159 -1 6 -68 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 231 238 224 -7 4 133 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 232 230 224 2 14 -36 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2362 2409 2420 -47 -135 -430 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change 11 out of 17 sovereigns tighter Ten-day trend 13 out of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Chile tighter by 9bp YTD: El Salvador tighter by 88bp YTD: Peru tighter by 68bp PIPELINE: Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale)