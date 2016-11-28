* LatAm bankers see limited supply before year-end
* Economists cut Brazil 2017 growth view below 1%
* Trump vows to end U.S.-Cuba "deal" unless Havana makes better one
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, Nov 28 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Monday.
Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
SOVEREIGN 11/25 11/23 11/22 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH
ARGENTINA 471 473 466 -2 19 - -
BARBADOS 616 603 605 13 29 12 659 (2/11/16)
BRAZIL 310 309 307 1 1 -176 542 (2/11/16)
CHILE 78 72 79 6 3 -8 143 (2/11/16)
COLOMBIA 234 233 232 1 4 -55 412 (2/11/16)
COSTA RICA 428 430 425 -2 17 -89 587 (2/11/16)
DOMINICAN REP 393 394 387 -1 -16 -22 542 (2/11/16)
ECUADOR 759 760 768 -1 -36 -556 1765 (2/11/16)
EL SALVADOR 580 580 570 0 89 -60 840 (2/11/16)
GUATEMALA 292 293 293 -1 36 -10 385 (2/11/16)
JAMAICA 391 391 390 0 11 -58 519 (2/11/15)
MEXICO 221 220 218 1 11 27 278 (2/11/16)
PANAMA 180 181 177 -1 24 -26 272 (2/11/16)
PERU 169 168 166 1 4 -62 291 (2/10/16)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 240 243 243 -3 15 142 173 (1/15/15)
URUGUAY 238 240 239 -2 19 -30 344 (2/11/16)
VENEZUELA 2407 2418 2389 -11 100 -385 3713 (2/12/16)
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
SPREAD TRENDS:
One-day change mixed; 11 out of 17 sovereigns flat to tighter
Ten-day trend 15 out of 17 sovereigns wider
YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 89bp
YTD: Jamaica tighter by 58bp
YTD: Uruguay tighter by 30bp
PIPELINE:
Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch.
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)