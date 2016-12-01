* Mexico CenBank chief to quit amid worries about Trump impact
* Brazil finance minister says economy may shrink in Q1 2017
* Grupo Elektra moves to replace dollar debt with peso liabilities
* Province of Buenos Aires preps local bond issue: Moody's
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, Dec 1 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Thursday.
Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
SOVEREIGN 11/30 11/29 11/28 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH
ARGENTINA 491 479 468 12 12 - -
BARBADOS 615 621 619 -6 16 11 659 (2/11/16)
BRAZIL 309 310 305 -1 7 -177 542 (2/11/16)
CHILE 77 83 79 -6 -4 -9 143 (2/11/16)
COLOMBIA 227 232 231 -5 -4 -62 412 (2/11/16)
COSTA RICA 439 439 433 0 19 -78 587 (2/11/16)
DOMINICAN REP 403 403 399 0 -1 -12 542 (2/11/16)
ECUADOR 749 770 755 -21 -88 -566 1765 (2/11/16)
EL SALVADOR 607 615 599 -8 47 -33 840 (2/11/16)
GUATEMALA 305 307 297 -2 17 3 385 (2/11/16)
JAMAICA 390 399 395 -9 4 -59 519 (2/11/15)
MEXICO 216 221 219 -5 3 22 278 (2/11/16)
PANAMA 180 183 180 -3 9 -26 272 (2/11/16)
PERU 166 169 167 -3 2 -65 291 (2/10/16)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 241 246 251 -5 3 143 173 (1/15/15)
URUGUAY 238 240 239 -2 8 -30 344 (2/11/16)
VENEZUELA 2479 2502 2433 -23 70 -313 3713 (2/12/16)
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
SPREAD TRENDS
One-day change 16 out of 17 sovereigns flat to tighter
Ten-day trend 13 out of 17 sovereigns wider
YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 78bp
YTD: Jamaica tighter by 59bp
YTD: Uruguay tighter by 30bp
PIPELINE
Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch.
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)