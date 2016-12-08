* Ecuador bond three times covered
* Mexico inflation highest since 2014 in Nov; rate hike seen
* S&P downgrades El Salvador to B minus
* Brazil's Camargo may sell Loma Negra stake: source
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance
activity in the US LatAm market on Thursday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance volume: US$750m
THE REPUBLIC OF ECUADOR
The Republic of Ecuador, rated -/B/B, announced a US$
benchmark 10-year senior unsecured note offering via
sole-bookrunner Citigroup. 144a/RegS UOP: Limited by the Public
Planning and Finance Code. Settlement date 12/13/2016.
IPT: Low 10%
GUIDANCE: 9.875% area (+/- 12.5bp)
FINAL GUIDANCE: US$750m 10-year at 9.75% area (+/-10bp)
LAUNCH: US$750m at 9.65%
PRICED: US$750m. Cpn 9.65%. Due 12/13/2026. Ip par. Yld
9.65%.
BOOK: US$2.25bn
NIC: 5bp (vs. 7.95% '24s at 9.40%, add 20bp for maturity
extension, FV=9.60%)
COMPS:
7.950% June 20, 2024 at bid of 9.40%
PIPELINE
Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in
Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US
dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P
and Fitch.
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows
ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and
Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B
by S&P and Fitch.
Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor
meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a
tenor of between five and seven years.
Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as
joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)