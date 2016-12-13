* No new deals announced Tuesday
* Brazil's Goldfajn: Slower inflation makes room for lower rates
* Latam currencies up as OPEC cut boosts crude prices
* After Trump's win, China and Mexico move to deepen ties
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, Dec 13 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Tuesday.
Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
SOVEREIGN 12/12 12/9 12/8 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH
ARGENTINA 491 467 464 24 12 - -
BARBADOS 604 604 610 0 -17 0 659 (2/11/16)
BRAZIL 304 303 307 1 -6 -182 542 (2/11/16)
CHILE 69 69 76 0 -14 -17 143 (2/11/16)
COLOMBIA 208 208 210 0 -24 -81 412 (2/11/16)
COSTA RICA 424 422 425 2 -15 -93 587 (2/11/16)
DOMINICAN REP 386 383 394 3 -17 -29 542 (2/11/16)
ECUADOR 697 700 712 -3 -73 -618 1765 (2/11/16)
EL SALVADOR 533 536 547 -3 -82 -107 840 (2/11/16)
GUATEMALA 285 285 293 0 -22 -17 385 (2/11/16)
JAMAICA 354 354 364 0 -45 -95 519 (2/11/15)
MEXICO 203 202 201 1 -18 9 278 (2/11/16)
PANAMA 170 167 168 3 -13 -36 272 (2/11/16)
PERU 158 155 158 3 -11 -73 291 (2/10/16)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 219 221 227 -2 -27 121 173 (1/15/15)
URUGUAY 228 227 231 1 -12 -40 344 (2/11/16)
VENEZUELA 2223 2266 2284 -43 -279 -569 3713 (2/12/16)
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
SPREAD TRENDS:
One-day change 13 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider
Ten-day trend 16 out of 17 sovereigns tighter
YTD: Barbados flat
YTD: Ecuador tighter by 618bp
YTD: Mexico wider by 9bp
PIPELINE
Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch.
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)