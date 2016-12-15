U.S. FDA warns of foot, leg amputations with J&J diabetes drug
Johnson & Johnson is required to add new warnings to its diabetes drug, Invokana, about the risk of foot and leg amputations, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday.
