* Mexico central bank hikes rates by 50bp * Brazil recession extends, activity down in Oct * Moody's puts America Movil, Telmex on review for downgrade * Ecuador FinMin Herrera quits for health reasons By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 15 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Thursday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 12/14 12/13 12/12 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 482 491 491 -9 -26 - - BARBADOS 602 604 604 -2 -5 -2 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 293 299 304 -6 -30 -193 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 67 70 69 -3 -11 -19 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 194 205 208 -11 -35 -95 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 425 425 424 0 -18 -92 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 381 385 386 -4 -26 -34 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 673 681 697 -8 -65 -642 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 510 525 533 -15 -105 -130 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 260 280 285 -20 -42 -42 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 347 350 354 -3 -41 -102 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 192 201 203 -9 -27 -2 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 161 169 170 -8 -21 -45 272 (2/11/16) PERU 152 158 158 -6 -14 -79 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 210 216 219 -6 -34 112 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 223 227 228 -4 -17 -45 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2226 2215 2223 11 -248 -566 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change: all sovereigns flat to tighter Ten-day trend: all sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados tighter by 2bp YTD: Ecuador tighter by 642bp YTD: Mexico tighter by 2bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)