* Argentina made splash with LatAm's largest bond ever
* BCP issued the year's lowest coupon in the dollar market
* Yearly volume close to record after February nadir
* Mexico City Airport broke barriers in Green bond space
VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET FOR 2016
MONTH VOLUME(US$mm)
JAN 9,600
FEB -
MAR 6,950
APRIL 19,250
MAY 12,470
JUNE 11,356
JULY 11,273
AUG 3,410
SEPT 12,625
OCT 5,765
NOV 885
DEC 6,250
TOTAL 99,834
TOP LATAM DEALS FOR 2016
DATE ISSUER AMOUNT(US$mm)
04/19/16 Argentina 16,500
05/17/16 Petrobras Global Finance BV 6,750
12/06/16 PEMEX 5,500
01/28/16 PEMEX 5,000
09/13/16 PEMEX 4,000
07/07/16 Petrobras Global Finance BV 3,000
08/08/16 Mexico 2,760
06/30/16 Argentina 2,750
01/13/16 Mexico 2,250
09/22/16 Mexico City Airport Trust 2,000
LOWEST COUPON FOR LATAM ISSUERS 2016
DATE ISSUER AMT(US$mm) MDY'S S&P COUPON MATURITY YIELD
10/21/16 BCP 300 Baa2 BBB+ 2.250 10/25/19 2.356
01/12/16 Chile 1,350 Aa3 AA- 3.125 01/21/26 3.407
08/02/16 ENAP 700 Baa3 BBB- 3.750 08/05/26 3.951
03/10/16 Republica de 1000 Baa2 BBB 3.875 03/17/28 3.979
Panama
07/07/16 Transelec SA 350 Baa1 BBB 3.875 01/12/29 3.992
09/29/16 Puerto de 750 NR BBB+ 3.875 10/06/26 4.012
Liverpool
01/13/16 Mexico 2250 A3 BBB+ 4.125 01/21/26 4.165
04/25/16 Sigma Alimentos 000 Baa3 BBB 4.125 05/02/26 4.150
09/22/16 Mexico City 1000 Baa1 BBB+ 4.250 10/31/26 5.594
Airport
08/08/16 Mexico 2000 A3 BBB+ 4.350 01/15/47 4.366
PIPELINE
Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch.
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.
