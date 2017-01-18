* Order books on Argentina's bond swell ahead of pricing
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary
issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday:
Number of deals priced: 4
Deals to price later Wed: 1
Total expected issuance volume: US$6.52bn equiv
REPUBLIC OF COLOMBIA
Republic of Colombia (COLOM), Baa2/BBB/BBB, announced a US$
benchmark SEC registered 2-part senior unsecured note offering
that includes a long 10-year (April 2027) and a tap of the 5%
6/15/45 notes. The active bookrunners are Citi, ITABBA, MS. The
notes contain a MWC. UOP: General Budgetary Purposes.
Settlement: T+5 (Jan 25, 2017).
IPTs: 10yr T+185bp area, 30yr tap T+235bp area
GUIDANCE: 10yr: T+170bp area (+/- 5bps), Tap 2045s: T+220bp
area (+/- 5bps)
LAUNCH: US$2.5bn 2-part. US$1bn 10yr at T+160bp, US$1.5bn
Tap 2045s at T+210bp
PRICED: US$2.5bn 2-part. US$1bn 10yr: 98.596; 3.875%C;
4.042%Y; T+160bp, US$1.5bn Tap 2045s: 97.828; 5%C; 5.146%Y; at
T+210bp
BOOK: Peaked at US$9bn
EMPRESA DE TRANSPORTE (SANTIAGO)
Empresa de Transporte de Pasajeros Metro SA (BMETR), A+/A,
announced US$500m 144A/Reg S 30-year sr unsecured notes. Active
books: BAML, JPM. UoP: Capex, debt refi, GCP. Settle: T+5.
IPTs: T+250bp area
GUIDANCE: T+220bp area (+/- 5bp)
LAUNCH: US$500m at T+215bp
PRICED: US$500m 5.0% cpn 30yr (1/25/2047). At 97.706, yld
5.151%. T+215bp.
BOOK:US$3.5bn
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
Dominican Republic (DOMREP) set initial price thoughts of
low 6% on a new US dollar-denominated 10-year bond, according to
two market sources on Wednesday. JP Morgan is bookrunner on the
144A/Reg S issue. Local bank BanReservas is co-manager on the
offering. UOP: General purposes of the Government, including
partial financing of the 2017 Budget. Settle: 1/25/17.
IPT: Low 6%
GUIDANCE: 6% area
LAUNCH: US$1.2bn at 5.95%
PRICED: US$1.2bn 5.95% 10-year. At 100, 5.95% yld.
CAF
Corporacion Andina de Fomento (Aa3/AA-/AA-) has mandated BNP
Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC as joint lead managers for a
forthcoming euro-denominated benchmark with a five to seven-year
maturity.
IPT: MS+low/mid 40s
GUIDANCE: MS+40bp area
LAUNCH: EUR750m (US$797.6m) at MS+40bp
PRICED: EUR750m 2022: 99.975: 0.5%C; 0.505%Y: MS+40bp
BOOK: EUR830m+
TO PRICE LATER ON WEDNESDAY
CHILE
Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a
peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021. The new bond is a tap
of a local instrument that priced last year and will be sold in
a Euroclearable format to foreign investors, a source familiar
with the deal told IFR.
The structure is similar to what has been done in Mexico,
where the sovereign and some corporates such as oil company
Pemex have sold domestic bonds that can be settled in both
Euroclear and locally.
The security carries a 4.5% annual coupon, accruing from the
issuance date of September 1 2016. The deal is governed by
Chilean law and is listed on the Santiago Stock Exchange.
Bookrunners on the new tap are BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman
Sachs and JP Morgan. Chile's local currency ratings are
Aa3/AA/AA-.
IPT: 3.85% area
GUIDANCE: 3.75-3.80%
LAUNCH: Ps1trn (US$1.52bn) at 3.80%
PRICED:
BOOK: Ps3trn (US$4.56bn)
PIPELINE
The Republic of Argentina, rated B3 by Moody's and B- by
S&P. Argentina has set IPTs of high 5% on a five-year US dollar
bond, and low 7% on a 10-year bond, one of the banks managing
the deal told IFR. The deal is expected to price as soon as
Thursday.
Bookrunners: BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan
and Santander.
Brazilian aerospace company Embraer has picked banks to take
it on the road as it looks to market a benchmark-size USD
10-year bond to international investors.
The issuer, rated BBB/BBB-, will be in Boston, London and
Los Angeles on January 23, and in New York and Chicago on
January 24. Embraer Netherlands Finance BV will act as issuer
on the SEC registered deal. BB Securities, JP Morgan and
Santander have been mandated to organize investor meetings.
The Central America Bottling Corporation (CBC) will start
roadshows on Thursday to market a possible US dollar denominated
144A/RegS offering.
The company may also announce a RegS transaction denominated
in Peruvian soles as early as Wednesday. Citigroup and JP Morgan
have been mandated to arrange meetings.
It has also launched a cash tender for its outstanding 6.75%
2022 notes. Holders who tender by the expiration date of January
25 will receive US$1,036.55 per US$1,000 in principal.
The company, rated Ba2/BB/BB+, is a beverage producer,
distributor and marketer in Central America and the Caribbean,
as well as Ecuador and Peru.
Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has revived its bond sale
and is meeting investors this week to market a potential
five-year bond with a size of up to US$225m, a source told IFR.
The company roadshowed last year but decided not to issue
after markets closed in the wake of Donald Trump's unexpected
victory in the US election on November 8.
Management will in New York this week until Thursday,
meeting and talking to accounts on the phone. A bond sale is
expected to follow depending on market conditions. Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as
joint bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to be rated
Ba3/BB-.
The Nasdaq-listed company manufacturers high-spec glass and
windows for commercial and residential construction markets.
Brazilian power company Neoenergia is considering a possible
US dollar bond debut this year after sending out requests for
proposals in late 2016, two market sources told IFR.
Neoenergia Group's principal shareholders are Banco do
Brasil's pension fund Previ, with a 49.01% stake, and Spain's
Iberdrola with a 39% stake, according to the company's website.
Paraguay is considering raising up to US$550m in the bond
market in March, Reuters quoted Finance Minister Santiago Pena
saying.
Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in
Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US
dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P
and Fitch.
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows
ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and
Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B
by S&P and Fitch.
