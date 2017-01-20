* CLISA preps reopening of 2023 bond * Argentine airport operator eyes US$400m debt issue * Argentina on track to hit 3.5% growth target - Tsy minister By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Jan 20 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME: 7 tranches for US$11.95bn JANUARY VOLUME: 15 tranches for US$19.517bn YTD VOLUME: 15 tranches for US$19.517bn THIS WEEK'S VOLUME IN OTHER CURRENCIES 1 tranche E750m 1 tranche CLP1trn Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 1/19 1/18 1/17 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 437 429 427 8 -10 11 - BARBADOS 672 678 684 -6 -7 29 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 271 264 257 7 -7 -31 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 71 70 74 1 -15 -13 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 190 186 182 4 -2 -9 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 395 385 406 10 -26 -44 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 367 363 365 4 -7 -28 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 638 634 633 4 -6 -16 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 519 513 514 6 -8 -2 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 250 249 256 1 -13 -12 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 352 355 360 -3 -9 -11 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 208 202 200 6 -1 7 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 162 159 157 3 -14 -19 272 (2/11/16) PERU 147 144 146 3 -15 -20 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 202 205 213 -3 -15 -18 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 210 209 210 1 -19 -22 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2199 2238 2258 -39 -32 -95 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change 13 out of 17 sovereigns wider Ten-day trend all sovereigns tighter YTD: Argentina wider by 11bp YTD: Colombia tighter by 9bp YTD: Dominican Republic tighter by 28bp PIPELINE Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 is preparing an up to US$400m 10-year bond issue, according to a local filing. The airport operator has mandated Morgan Stanley and Oppenheimer & Co as international leads, with Macro Securities coming in as a local placement agent. Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to the senior secured notes. Proceeds are going toward redeeming about US$182m in outstanding debt and capital expenditures. Brazilian aerospace company Embraer has picked banks to take it on the road as it looks to market a benchmark-size USD 10-year bond to international investors. The issuer, rated BBB/BBB-, will be in Boston, London and Los Angeles on January 23, and in New York and Chicago on January 24. Embraer Netherlands Finance BV will act as issuer on the SEC registered deal. BB Securities, JP Morgan and Santander have been mandated to organize investor meetings. Fitch has assigned a B- rating to a US$100m reopening of a 9.5% senior unsecured 2023 note issued by Compania Latinoamericana de Infraestructura y Servicios (CLISA). The Argentine infrastructure firm issued US$200m of the notes in July last year, but fell short of the US$300m target size. At the time, the seven-year non-call four bonds were priced at 98.753 to yield 9.75%. BCP Securities and Santander acted as leads on the last deal, which was rated B-/B-. Power generation company AES Argentina has hired Credit Suisse, Itau BBA and JP Morgan to arrange a series of investor meetings ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond offering. The meetings will take place in New York and Boston on January 23, and Los Angeles and London on January 24. The roadshow will wrap up with investor calls in New York on January 25. A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S benchmark senior unsecured bond offering with intermediate maturity is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. The Central America Bottling Corporation (CBC) started roadshows on Thursday to market a possible US dollar denominated 144A/RegS offering. The company will head next week to Boston and Los Angeles on January 23 and New York on January 24. CBC may also announce a RegS transaction denominated in Peruvian soles. Citigroup and JP Morgan have been mandated to arrange meetings. It has also launched a cash tender for its outstanding 6.75% 2022 notes. Holders who tender by the expiration date of January 25 will receive US$1,036.55 per US$1,000 in principal. The company, rated Ba2/BB/BB+, is a beverage producer, distributor and marketer in Central America and the Caribbean, as well as Ecuador and Peru. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has revived its bond sale and is meeting investors this week to market a potential five-year bond with a size of up to US$225m, a source told IFR. The company roadshowed last year but decided not to issue after markets closed in the wake of Donald Trump's unexpected victory in the US election on November 8. Management was in New York this week until Thursday, meeting and talking to accounts on the phone. A bond sale is expected to follow as soon as January 23 depending on market conditions. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to be rated Ba3/BB-. The Nasdaq-listed company manufacturers high-spec glass and windows for commercial and residential construction markets. Brazilian power company Neoenergia is considering a possible US dollar bond debut this year after sending out requests for proposals in late 2016, two market sources told IFR. Neoenergia Group's principal shareholders are Banco do Brasil's pension fund Previ, with a 49.01% stake, and Spain's Iberdrola with a 39% stake, according to the company's website. Paraguay is considering raising up to US$550m in the bond market in March, Reuters quoted Finance Minister Santiago Pena saying. Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. (Reporting by Mike Gambale, Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)