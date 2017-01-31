* Fitch says default at Venezuela's PDVSA probable * Argentina-focused energy operator to start roadshows * Mexico's economy grew 2.3% in 2016, FinMin economist says * Emerging markets in near-record January global bond rush By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - There were no new deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 1/30 1/27 1/26 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 441 429 435 12 14 15 - BARBADOS 669 669 666 0 -15 26 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 262 258 265 4 5 -40 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 73 73 74 0 -1 -11 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 188 189 191 -1 6 -11 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 388 392 393 -4 -18 -51 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 346 348 351 -2 -19 -49 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 596 615 627 -19 -37 -58 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 592 589 623 3 78 71 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 255 255 253 0 -1 -7 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 339 341 345 -2 -21 -24 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 195 194 195 1 -5 -6 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 160 158 159 2 3 -21 272 (2/11/16) PERU 152 150 150 2 6 -15 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 205 206 205 -1 -8 -15 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 211 212 212 -1 1 -21 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2104 2096 2091 8 -154 -190 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change 10 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider Ten-day trend 10 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 26bp YTD: Ecuador tighter by 58bp YTD: Panama tighter by 21bp PIPELINE Stoneway Capital Corporation, a private company with equity contributed by Siemens AG, formed for the purpose of constructing, owning, and operating four simple-cycle power generating plants in the Buenos Aires region of Argentina, has secured four Power Purchase Agreements through CAMMESA for a 10-year period on each. The company mandated Jefferies as sole global coordinator and Jefferies and Seaport Global as joint-bookrunners to arrange meetings with fixed income investors starting on January 31 for a US$500m US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S senior secured offering of 10-year maturity. The schedule will be as follows: Wed Feb 1: New York, Thu Feb 2: New York, Fri Feb 3: Los Angeles, Mon Feb 6: Boston, Tue Feb 7: London, Wed Feb 8: London, Thu Feb 9: Frankfurt/Munich. Peruvian mortgage bank Fondo Mivivienda started roadshows this week to market a possible sol and/or dollar denominated bond issue. The company was in London and Lima on Tuesday, and will head to Boston on Wednesday, Los Angeles on Thursday and New York on Friday. Expected ratings are BBB+/BBB+ by S&P and Fitch. Morgan Stanley and Scotiabank have been mandated to organize the fixed-income investor meetings. Fondo Mivivienda is controlled by the government of Peru and is the country's leading mortgage financing developer and promoter. Compania Latinoamericana de Infraestructura y Servicios (CLISA) kicked off roadshows this week to market a tap of its 9.5% 2023s through BCP Securities and Santander. The Argentine infrastructure firm was in Buenos Aires on January 31, will head to New York on February 1 and 2 and in Boston on February 3. The company issued US$200m of the notes in July last year, pricing them at 98.753 to yield 9.75%. BCP Securities and Santander also acted as leads on that occasion. Ratings are B-/B-. Banco Supervielle, the fifth largest Argentine domestically-owned private bank in terms of assets, has mandated Credit Suisse and Santander to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the US and Europe starting on January 30th. The borrower was in London on Tuesday and will wrap up meetings in New York on February 1. An ARS-denominated (USD-payable) 144A/Reg S senior notes offering with 3.25-year average life, expected to be rated B3 by Moody's and B by Fitch, may follow, subject to market conditions. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios wrapped up roadshows on Tuesday ahead of a possible bond sale. The borrower met investors late last year through Citigroup, HSBC and Santander, visiting London, Boston and New York. However, a bond deal never emerged. The same banks are taking it on the road next week. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Brazilian railroad operator Rumo will start fixed-income investor meetings next week to market a possible US dollar bond. The borrower will head to Switzerland and Boston on February 1 and the New York area on February 2. Rumo, a subsidiary of Cosan, has mandated BB Securities, Bradesco, BTG Pactual, Itau, Morgan Stanley and Santander on the deal. Expected ratings are BB-/BB-. Sigma Alimentos, a multinational food company with market positions in Europe, the US and Latin America, and sole-owner of Campofrio Food Group, has hired BNP Paribas and JP Morgan as active joint bookrunners and MUFG and Rabobank as Passive Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe, commencing on January 30. A debut euro-denominated seven-year fixed-rate benchmark offering, expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody's, BBB by S&P and BBB by Fitch, is expected to follow. Brazilian power company Neoenergia is considering a possible US dollar bond debut this year after sending out requests for proposals in late 2016, two market sources told IFR. Neoenergia Group's principal shareholders are Banco do Brasil's pension fund Previ, with a 49.01% stake, and Spain's Iberdrola with a 39% stake, according to the company's website. Paraguay is considering raising up to US$550m in the bond market in March, Reuters quoted Finance Minister Santiago Pena saying. Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby, Shankar Ramakrishnan)