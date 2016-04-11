* Holdouts to be paid first on new Argentina bond * Peru's Camposol picks banks on debt exchange * BNCR kicks off roadshows for Green bond * Panama eyes liability management operations * Arcos Dorados starts tender for 2016s By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, April 11 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 4/8 4/7 4/6 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 659 663 657 -4 12 55 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 415 425 410 -10 25 -71 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 104 106 101 -2 9 18 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 291 296 284 -5 14 2 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 483 489 483 -6 -12 -34 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 421 420 412 1 -10 6 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1147 1167 1161 -20 -6 -168 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 665 672 660 -7 8 25 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 288 291 298 -3 -12 -14 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 439 445 441 -6 -13 -10 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 205 211 201 -6 10 11 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 207 210 202 -3 14 1 272 (2/11/16) PERU 227 231 224 -4 7 -4 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 163 165 160 -2 17 65 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 271 274 267 -3 6 3 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3364 3444 3319 -80 310 572 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change shows 15 out of 16 LatAm credits tighter LATAM PIPELINE Argentina is meeting investors as it returns to the international bond market for the first time in 15 years and closes the book on a long and bitter battle with its creditors. It will hold a five-day roadshow in the UK and the US as it preps a new bond expected to raise US$12bn - or more - to help pay off holdouts who had rejected a debt restructuring. Finance Secretary Luis Caputo and Undersecretary Santiago Bausili will each lead teams meeting with investors in London, Boston, New York, Washington and Los Angeles. Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander are acting as global coordinators, while BBVA, Citigroup and UBS are joint bookrunners. Peruvian agricultural company Camposol has chosen Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan to manage investor meetings this week as it seeks to exchange outstanding 2017s for a new five-year senior secured note. The roadshow starts in Lima on Tuesday and heads to Los Angeles on Wednesday and New York on Thursday, with Friday being left open for potentially more meetings. The company launched an offer on Monday to exchange all the outstanding 9.875% senior 2017s for a new 10.50% senior secured 2021. Banco Nacional de Costa Rica has announced roadshows through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan as it looks to market a new green bond in the dollar market. The state-owned bank is visiting accounts in New York, London, Boston and the West Coast this week. The deal is expected to be benchmark size. The same leads brought the issuer to market with a dual tranche US$1bn offering in late 2013. Brazil could issue again this year if conditions allow, the treasury's interim debt coordinator Leandro Secunho said. "There is no need for new (global bond) sales, but if we see new windows of opportunity we will consider reentering the market." The sovereign sold a US$1.5bn 2026 dollar-denominated bond on March 10, tapping global markets for the first time since it lost its investment-grade rating. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)