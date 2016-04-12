* S&P downgrades Peru's Camposol on debt exchange * Millicom tenders for krona bonds * Brazil crisis to drag on LatAm growth - IMF * Impeachment hopes lift Brazilian assets By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, April 12 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 4/11 4/8 4/7 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 660 659 663 1 9 56 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 392 415 425 -23 2 -94 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 99 104 106 -5 -3 13 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 283 291 296 -8 0 -6 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 480 483 489 -3 -17 -37 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 419 421 420 -2 -18 4 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1169 1147 1167 22 -9 -146 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 662 665 672 -3 -2 22 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 286 288 291 -2 -9 -16 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 435 439 445 -4 -22 -14 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 200 205 211 -5 -1 6 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 205 207 210 -2 6 -1 272 (2/11/16) PERU 210 227 231 -17 -12 -21 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 164 163 165 1 11 66 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 267 271 274 -4 -2 -1 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3351 3364 3444 -13 235 559 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change shows 13 out of 16 LatAm credits tighter Ten-day trend shows 10 out of 16 Latam credits tighter PIPELINE: Argentina is meeting investors this week as it returns to the international bond market for the first time in 15 years and closes the book on a long and bitter battle with its creditors. It is holding a five-day roadshow in the UK and the US as it preps a new bond expected to raise US$12bn - or more - to help pay off holdouts who had rejected a debt restructuring. Finance Secretary Luis Caputo and Undersecretary Santiago Bausili are each leading teams meeting with investors in London, Boston, New York, Washington and Los Angeles. Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander are acting as global coordinators, while BBVA, Citigroup and UBS are joint bookrunners. Peruvian agricultural company Camposol has chosen Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan to manage investor meetings this week as it seeks to exchange outstanding 2017s for a new five-year senior secured note. The roadshow started in Lima on Tuesday and are in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Meetings wrap up in New York on Thursday, though more may take place on Friday as well. The company launched an offer on Monday to exchange all the outstanding 9.875% senior 2017s for a new 10.50% senior secured 2021. Banco Nacional de Costa Rica has announced roadshows through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan as it looks to market a new green bond in the dollar market. The state-owned bank is visiting accounts in New York, London, Boston and the West Coast this week. The deal is expected to be benchmark size. The same leads brought the issuer to market with a dual tranche US$1bn offering in late 2013. Brazil could issue again this year if conditions allow, the treasury's interim debt coordinator Leandro Secunho said. "There is no need for new (global bond) sales, but if we see new windows of opportunity we will consider reentering the market." The sovereign sold a US$1.5bn 2026 dollar-denominated bond on March 10, tapping global markets for the first time since it lost its investment-grade rating. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)