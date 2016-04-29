* Bank Bogota's Tier 2 notes on the road * Mexico's 0.8% growth faster than expected * ICA eyes pre-packaged bankruptcy for some subs By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, April 29 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm market on Friday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 4/28 4/27 4/26 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 643 642 636 1 -15 39 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 358 361 369 -3 -5 -128 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 82 82 76 0 -8 -4 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 256 264 259 -8 -11 -33 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 468 473 466 -5 -5 -49 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 402 410 413 -8 -5 -13 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 999 1071 1068 -72 -167 -316 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 628 624 616 4 -1 -12 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 281 275 263 6 11 -21 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 431 429 427 2 -1 -18 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 180 182 182 -2 -9 -14 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 187 192 187 -5 -4 -19 272 (2/11/16) PERU 186 188 186 -2 -12 -45 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 176 147 141 29 10 78 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 253 253 247 0 -1 -15 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2814 2952 3038 -138 -285 22 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change is mixed, with most sovereigns wider Ten-day trend shows 9 out of 16 sovereigns tighter PIPELINE Colombia's Banco de Bogota has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential subordinated bond sale, a source with knowledge of the situation told IFR on Friday. The bank has hired Credit Suisse, HSBC and JP Morgan to arrange meetings in London, New York, Los Angeles and Boston between May 3 and May 6. The potential offering, which is expected to be denominated in US dollars, will be of benchmark size and eligible for Tier 2 treatment under Colombian regulations. Its structure would resemble that of the bank's existing 5.375% February 2023 notes and will exclude loss-absorption provisions, the source said. Panama's Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen SA (AITSA) is looking to issue US$625m in 20-year bonds to finance further construction of the new South Terminal at the Tocumen International Airport outside Panama City. Citi is advising AITSA. The Province of Neuquen will start fixed-income investor meetings as it looks to market a US dollar 144A/RegS transaction through Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. The borrower will be in Boston on Monday, in New York on Tuesday and in London on Wednesday. The offering of bonds, which will by backed gas royalties, is being done in conjunction with an exchange for outstanding 2021. AES Dominicana will start roadshows this week ahead of a possible USD 144A/RegS bond sale after mandating Citigroup and Credit Suisse, according to a source. The borrower will be in London and Los Angeles on Friday and will head to Boston and New York on Monday. Ratings are B+/B+ by S&P and Fitch. The Province of Chubut is preparing to sell an up to US$83m New York law bond due in 2023, according to Moody's, which assigned a B3 rating to the issue on Thursday. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)