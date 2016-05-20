* Mexico's Rassini picks Goldman for roadshows * Brazil's Marfrig to meet investors * Brazil stocks rise on appointment of new Petrobras CEO By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, May 20 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 5/19 5/18 5/17 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 502 483 481 19 -22 - - BARBADOS 650 645 653 5 -7 46 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 368 349 347 19 6 -118 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 94 82 91 12 5 8 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 277 258 260 19 5 -12 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 489 479 486 10 3 -28 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 420 405 410 15 -2 5 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 919 908 917 11 -67 -396 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 672 659 662 13 19 32 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 297 290 302 7 -2 -5 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 430 424 434 6 -5 -19 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 200 188 189 12 10 6 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 208 197 201 11 11 2 272 (2/11/16) PERU 209 189 195 20 12 -22 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 170 166 182 4 -13 72 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 264 251 252 13 5 -4 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2967 2908 2885 59 16 175 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: All sovereigns tighten overnight Ten-day trend shows 7 out of 17 sovereign spreads tighter Ecuador tightest YTD PIPELINE: Brazilian beef company Marfrig has mandated BB Securities, Bradesco, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Santander to arrange investor meetings for next week. The company, rated B2/B+/B+, will be in London on May 23 and will head to New York and Boston on May 24. Automotive parts manufacturer Rassini has mandated Goldman Sachs to take it on the road to meet investors next week in the US. The company will be in New York on May 23, in Boston on May 24 and in Los Angeles on May 25. The company is rated BB- by S&P, while its main operating subsidiary Rassini Automotriz carries a Ba2 rating from Moody's City of Buenos Aires is roadshowing a new 144A/RegS dollar bond to finance a debt tender. The issuer is looking to raise up to US$890m through a senior unsecured 10-year bond, according to Fitch, which has assigned a B rating to the deal. The borrower will wrap up return to New York on May 23. Proceeds will be used to help fund an up to US$390m tender for its 9.95% Series 10 due 2017 notes. The outstanding amount is US$415m. Investors will be paid 105.5. Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are acting as leads and dealer mangers. Goldman Sachs is on the road marketing a US$500m financing package for Colombian road project Costera. The borrower is looking at dollar bonds as well as inflation-linked peso bonds and loans, according to Fitch, which assigned a BBB- rating to the notes. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)