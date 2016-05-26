* Argentina's Cordoba preps new dollar bond * Camposol debt swap leaves issuer seeking more participants * Peru's Ferreycorp launches tender for 2020 notes By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, May 26 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Thursday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 5/25 5/24 5/23 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 473 485 494 -12 -32 - - BARBADOS 647 649 650 -2 -6 43 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 363 369 372 -6 11 -123 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 92 95 96 -3 3 6 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 273 279 282 -6 10 -16 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 484 487 489 -3 -5 -33 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 412 416 417 -4 -8 -3 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 900 916 919 -16 -57 -415 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 676 684 680 -8 19 36 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 294 295 296 -1 -6 -8 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 425 427 429 -2 -12 -24 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 197 199 201 -2 7 3 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 203 206 208 -3 7 -3 272 (2/11/16) PERU 201 206 207 -5 6 -30 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 203 204 206 -1 14 105 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 255 259 261 -4 5 -13 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2886 2939 2965 -53 24 94 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change shows all sovereigns tighter Ten-day shows 10 out of 17 sovereigns wider Ecuador tighter YTD by 415bp PIPELINE: Argentina's Province of Cordoba will start roadshows next week with JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as it seeks to market a US dollar bond, according to an investor source. The borrower, rated B3/B-, will be in Los Angeles and London on May 31, in New York and Boston on June 1 and in New York on June 2. The deal is being done in conjunction with an up to US$200m cash tender for the province's 12.375% 2017 bonds. Holders are being offered a purchase price of 108.25. Automotive parts manufacturer Rassini has mandated Goldman Sachs to take it on the road to meet investors next week in the US. The company wrapped up roadshows on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The company is rated BB- by S&P, while its main operating subsidiary Rassini Automotriz carries a Ba2 rating from Moody's Goldman Sachs is on the road marketing a US$500m financing package for Colombian road project Costera. The borrower is looking at dollar bonds as well as inflation-linked peso bonds and loans, according to Fitch, which assigned a BBB- rating to the notes. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)