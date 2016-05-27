* Mexico's ICA reports US$79m loss
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, May 27 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Friday.
Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads:
SOVEREIGN 5/26 5/25 5/24 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH
ARGENTINA 473 473 485 0 -24 - -
BARBADOS 652 647 649 5 -6 48 659 (2/11/16)
BRAZIL 366 363 369 3 11 -120 542 (2/11/16)
CHILE 100 92 95 8 5 14 143 (2/11/16)
COLOMBIA 272 273 279 -1 3 -17 412 (2/11/16)
COSTA RICA 484 484 487 0 -8 -33 587 (2/11/16)
DOMINICAN REP 418 412 416 6 -5 3 542 (2/11/16)
ECUADOR 904 900 916 4 -46 -411 1765 (2/11/16)
EL SALVADOR 681 676 684 5 15 41 840 (2/11/16)
GUATEMALA 298 294 295 4 -6 -4 385 (2/11/16)
JAMAICA 430 425 427 5 -10 -19 519 (2/11/15)
MEXICO 196 197 199 -1 1 2 278 (2/11/16)
PANAMA 206 203 206 3 2 0 272 (2/11/16)
PERU 202 201 206 1 2 -29 291 (2/10/16)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 208 203 204 5 19 110 173 (1/15/15)
URUGUAY 259 255 259 4 2 -9 344 (2/11/16)
VENEZUELA 2929 2886 2939 43 156 137 3713 (2/12/16)
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
SPREAD TRENDS:
One-day change shows most sovereigns wider
Ten-day shows 10 of 17 sovereigns wider
Ecuador has tightened 411bp YTD
PIPELINE:
Argentina's Province of Cordoba will start roadshows next week with JP
Morgan and Morgan Stanley as it seeks to market a US dollar bond, according to
an investor source.
The borrower, rated B3/B-, will be in Los Angeles and London on May 31, in
New York and Boston on June 1 and in New York on June 2. The deal is being done
in conjunction with an up to US$200m cash tender for the province's 12.375% 2017
bonds. Holders are being offered a purchase price of 108.25.
Automotive parts manufacturer Rassini mandated Goldman Sachs for roadshows
that wrapped up on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The company is rated BB- by S&P,
while its main operating subsidiary Rassini Automotriz carries a Ba2 rating from
Moody's.
Goldman Sachs is on the road marketing a US$500m financing package for
Colombian road project Costera.
The borrower is looking at dollar bonds as well as inflation-linked peso
bonds and loans, according to Fitch, which assigned a BBB- rating to the notes.
