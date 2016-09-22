* Latam issuers rush to market after FOMC
* Mexico Liverpool preps investor meetings
* Argentina to take third crack at debt raising this year
* UBS hires new EM syndicate head
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Sept 22 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary
issuance activity in the LatAm market on Thursday:
Number of deals priced: 4
Total issuance: US$3.05bn
BRF GMBH
BRF GMBH, Ba1/BBB/BBB, announced a US$ benchmark 144A/RegS
10-year senior unsecured notes. Active bookrunners are BB
Securities, Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA, J.P. Morgan and Santander.
Guarantor: BRF S.A. UOP: refinancing.
IPTS: 4.875%-5.0%
PRICE GUIDANCE: 4.75% area (+/- 12.5bp)
LAUNCH: US$500m at 4.625%
PRICED: US$500m 4.35% cpn 10-year (9/29/2026). At 97.818,
yld 4.625%.
MEXICO CITY AIRPORT
Mexico City airport, two tranche 10 and 30-year 144A/Reg S
senior secured USD benchmark. The green bond, which is being
issued through a special purpose trust, is expected to be the
first of up to US$6bn of such trades to help fund the
construction and operation of the airport.
Bondholders will be paid through cash flows collected from
passenger charges from the current airport and the new Mexico
City International Airport (NAICM) that will start operations in
2020. The issuer wrapped up roadshows in New York on Monday.
Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are acting as global
coordinators, while BBVA and Santander are coming in as joint
bookrunners. Expected ratings are Baa1/BBB+/BBB+.
IPTS: T+low 300bp for the 10yr
T+ mid-high 300s for the 30-yr
PRICE GUIDANCE: 10-year at 287.5bp area; 30-year at 337.5bp
area (area = +/- 1/8)
LAUNCH: US$1bn 10-yr at T+275bp; US$1bn 30-yr at 325bp
PRICED: Total US$2bn.
- US$1bn 10-yr: 99.009; 4.25%C; 4.372%Y; T+275bp -
Settlement Sept 29 2016 - Maturity Oct 31 2026
- US$1bn 30-yr: 98.631: 5.5%C; 5.594%Y; T+325bp -
Settlement Sept 29 2016 - Maturity Oct 31 2046
BOOKS: 10-year: US$10bn; 30-year: US$4bn
MUNICIPALITY OF CORDOBA
Argentina's municipality of Cordoba's Reg S bond, which
amortizes in years six, seven and eight, is expected to be rated
B3 (Moody's) / B (Fitch). Use of proceeds is to refinance
certain existing indebtedness and fund infrastructure projects
and public works. Santander is the bookrunner.
IPTS: low-to-mid 8% on US$150m eight-year amortizing bond.
PRICE GUIDANCE: USD150m 8-year at 8% area (+/- 12.5bp)
LAUNCH: US$150m 8-year at 7.875%
PRICED: US$150m 8-year: par; 7.875%C - Settlement: 29
September; Final maturity 29 September 2024
UNIFIN
Mexican financing and leasing company Unifin, US$400-500m
7NC4 senior unsecured 144A/Reg S deal. Expected ratings are
BB/BB by S&P and Fitch. Citigroup, Credit Suisse and UBS have
been mandated as joint bookrunners.
IPTS: mid 7%s
PRICE GUIDANCE: US$400m-US$500m 7NC4 at 7.375% area (+/-1/8)
LAUNCH: US$400m 7NC4 at 7.25%
PRICED: US$400m 7NC4; par; 7.25%C
PIPELINE:
OURO VERDE LOCACAO E SERVICIO
Ouro Verde Locacao e Servicio, rated BB-/BB-, announced a
US$300m 5NC3. The Brazilian company leases heavy equipment,
machinery and fleets of light vehicles. Bradesco, Santander and
Scotiabank are acting as joint bookrunners. The senior unsecured
bond is expected to be listed in Luxembourg.
IPTS: low-to-mid 8%
Mexican retailer Liverpool has selected banks to take it on
roadshows to market a possible 10-year bond to international
investors.
The borrower will be in London and Los Angeles on September
26, in Boston and New York on September 27 and in New York again
on September 28. Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley
have been mandated on the deal.
Mexican bank Banorte will kick off roadshows next week to
market a Tier 2 Basel III compliant bond to international
investors.
The borrower will be London and Los Angeles on September 26
and in New York and Boston on September 27. The bank is eyeing
either a 15NC10 or a 10NC5 bond. Ratings on the sub debt are
expected to be Ba1/BB+, while the bank itself is rated
A3/BBB+/BBB+.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley
have been mandated on the deal.
The Republic of Argentina is planning a dual-tranche,
benchmark sized euro denominated bond issue, according to a
lead.
The sovereign has mandated BBVA, BNP Paribas and Credit
Suisse to arrange a series of fixed income investors meetings in
Europe commencing on September 26.
The issuer is rated B3/B-.
The Republic of Peru has started roadshows in the US and
Europe to market a local currency bond sale to international
investors. Fixed-income investor meetings will take place
between September 19 and 23, stopping in New York, Los Angeles,
Boston, London and Frankfurt. BBVA, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and HSBC have been mandated to arrange the meetings.
Ratings are A3/BBB+/BBB+.
Mexico's Banco Inbursa has finished marketing a new US
dollar 10-year senior unsecured bond, which is expected to be
rated BBB+/BBB+. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and
Credit Suisse have been mandated as leads.
JSL, a logistics services provider operating in Brazil, has
wrapped up roadshows on a possible 144A/Reg S senior unsecured
US dollar bond. BB Securities, Bradesco BBI, Morgan Stanley and
Santander have been mandated on the deal. Ratings are BB/BB by
S&P and Fitch.
Votorantim Cimentos (rated Ba2 /BB+/BBB-) has mandated Banco
Votorantim, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and
Santander to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings
in Europe and the United States, commencing on September 22,
2016.
A benchmark USD144A/Reg S senior notes offering with
intermediate maturity may follow, subject to market conditions
and results of a concurrent tender offer.
The roadshow starts in Switzerland on September 22 and
continues in London on September 23. The tender is for cash and
is targeting the following outstanding EUR notes: EUR559.7m
3.250% 2021s.
Brazilian corporate Ultrapar will start roadshows next week
to market a possible RegS senior unsecured US dollar bond.
The company representatives will be in Boston and London on
September 26, Los Angeles and New York on September 27 and in
New York again on September 28. BB Securities, Bradesco BBI,
Morgan Stanley and Santander have been mandated to organize
investor meetings. Ratings are Ba1/BB+.
Ultrapar is involved in specialized distribution and retail,
specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)