* Peru returns with jumbo liability management foray
* Pemex set to announce debt management deal
* Votorantim Cimentos prices new 10-year
* Bermuda launches bond tender
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Sept 28 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary
issuance activity in the LatAm market on Wednesday:
Number of deals priced: 3
Total issuance: US$814.24m equivalent
VOTORANTIM
Brazil's Votorantim Cimentos announced a US$500m
will-not-grow 10-year bond (January 2027) that is being issued
through St Mary's Cement Inc. (Canada). Expected ratings are
Ba2/BB+/BBB-.
Votorantim Cement North America Inc. and Votorantim Cimentos
SA are acting as guarantors. Proceeds are going to fund a tender
and for general corporate purposes. Bookrunners are Banco
Votorantim, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC, JP
Morgan and Santander.
IPTs: 6.25% area
PRICE GUIDANCE: 6% the number
LAUNCH: US$500m 10-year at 6%
PRICED: US$500m: 98.107; 5.75%C; 6%Y Settlement Oct 3 2016;
Maturity Jan 28 2027
AES PANAMA
AES Panama has announced a US$75m tap of its 6% 2022 bonds
ahead of pricing on Wednesday. The deal is being sole lead by
Deutsche Bank. The existing bonds have a US$300m outstanding
size, according to Thomson Reuters data. The company carries
long-term foreign currency ratings of BB-/BB+ by S&P and Fitch.
IPTs - 5.10% area
LAUNCH: US$75m tap of 6% 2022s at 5.10%
PRICED: US$75m tap of 6% 2022s: 103.726; 5.10%YTW
REPUBLIC OF PERU
The Republic of Peru announced a benchmark local currency
12-year bond. The bond, which is being sold to foreign
investors, is part of a liability management transaction to
exchange or tender for outstanding sol and US dollar denominated
bonds.
BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC are leads on
the transaction. The country's foreign-currency ratings are
A3/BBB+/BBB+, while its local currency ratings are A3/A-/A-.
IPTs: 6.625% area
PRICE GUIDANCE: 6.375%, the number
LAUNCH: 806.826m sol (US$239.24m) 12-year at 6.375%
PRICED: 806.826m (US$239.24m) 12-yr: 99.851; 6.35%C; 6.375%Y
PIPELINE:
Mexican development bank Nafin wrapped up roadshows
Wednesday, as it looks to market a potential US dollar bond
through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC. The issuer is
rated A3/BBB+/BBB+.
Mexican retailer Liverpool wrapped up roadshows on Wednesday
to market a 10-year bond to international investors.
Citigroup, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan have been mandated on
the deal.
Mexican bank Banorte has finished marketing a Tier 2 Basel
III compliant bond to international investors.
The bank is eyeing either a 15NC10 or a 10NC5 bond. Ratings
on the sub debt are expected to be Ba1/BB+, while the bank
itself is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley
have been mandated on the deal.
The Republic of Argentina is planning a dual-tranche,
benchmark sized euro denominated bond issue, according to a
lead.
The sovereign has mandated BBVA, BNP Paribas and Credit
Suisse to arrange a series of fixed income investors meetings
that will finish in Italy on Thursday. The issuer is rated
B3/B-.
Brazilian corporate Ultrapar is finished marketing a
possible RegS senior unsecured US dollar bond.
BB Securities, Bradesco BBI, Morgan Stanley and Santander
have been mandated to organize investor meetings. Ratings are
Ba1/BB+.
Ultrapar is involved in specialized distribution and retail,
specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)