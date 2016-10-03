* Colombia bonds tumble on rejection of peace accord * Bermuda starts roadshow meetings * Brazil posts biggest Sep trade surplus in 10 years By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Oct 3 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 9/30 9/29 9/28 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 427 432 422 -5 -13 - - BARBADOS 645 651 650 -6 4 41 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 289 290 286 -1 -18 -197 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 73 78 77 -5 -5 -13 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 200 199 197 1 -24 -89 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 390 393 393 -3 -2 -127 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 340 340 341 0 -21 -75 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 884 851 855 33 -18 -431 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 479 476 484 3 -13 -161 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 245 249 249 -4 -1 -57 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 381 377 376 4 2 -68 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 184 186 178 -2 3 -10 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 154 154 153 0 -15 -52 272 (2/11/16) PERU 144 143 147 1 -20 -87 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 218 229 228 -11 6 120 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 218 222 219 -4 -5 -50 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2122 2161 2248 -39 -362 -670 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change mixed Ten-day trend 13 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Chile tighter by 13bp YTD: Guatemala tighter by 57bp YTD: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 120bp PIPELINE: Panama's Global Bank is readying fixed-income investor meetings for next week as it prepares to issue a possible senior unsecured note. The issuer was in London on Monday and will head to New York on October 4, Boston on October 5 and Los Angeles on October 6. Ratings are Ba1/BBB-/BBB-. The deal is being done in conjunction with a tender for its outstanding 2017 covered bonds. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan have been mandated as leads, with UBS coming in as co-manager. Mexican development bank Nafin wrapped up roadshows Wednesday, as it looks to market a potential US dollar bond through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC. The issuer is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+. The Republic of Argentina is planning a dual-tranche offering of five and 10 year euro denominated bond. The sovereign has mandated BBVA, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse to arrange a series of fixed income investors meetings that finished in Italy on Thursday. The issuer is rated B3/B-. Bermuda started fixed-income investor meetings this week as it markets a potential bond trade to finance a tender for existing bonds. The borrower is visiting accounts in London, New York, Boston and Los Angeles all this week, and wrapping up with conference calls on October 10. The deal is being done in conjunction with a tender for up to US$150m tender for its outstanding 5.603% 2020 and 4.138 2023 notes. HSBC is leading the transaction. Mexican state-owned utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) will starts roadshows this week to market a possible US dollar-denominated 10-year bond. The borrower will be in London on October 4 and in New York and Boston on October 5. Ratings are Baa1/BBB+/BBB+. BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup have been mandated to arrange the meetings. (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)