* Citi to invest more than US$1bn in Mexico unit * Brazil cenbank sees no date for rate cut despite slow recovery * Santander Chile taps local bond market * Mexico's CFE eyes US$1bn 2026 bond: Fitch By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Oct 4 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 10/3 9/30 9/29 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 422 427 432 -5 -7 - - BARBADOS 645 645 651 0 3 41 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 288 289 290 -1 -14 -198 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 70 73 78 -3 -7 -16 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 204 200 199 4 -13 -85 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 387 390 393 -3 -4 -130 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 338 340 340 -2 -22 -77 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 870 884 851 -14 -26 -445 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 477 479 476 -2 -16 -163 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 243 245 249 -2 2 -59 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 380 381 377 -1 0 -69 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 179 184 186 -5 0 -15 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 148 154 154 -6 -18 -58 272 (2/11/16) PERU 138 144 143 -6 -23 -93 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 215 218 229 -3 -2 117 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 217 218 222 -1 -5 -51 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2013 2122 2161 -109 -405 -779 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change 16 out of 17 sovereigns flat to tighter Ten-day trend 13 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Chile tighter by 16bp YTD: Guatemala tighter by 59bp YTD: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 117bp PIPELINE: Panama's Global Bank is readying fixed-income investor meetings for next week as it prepares to issue a possible senior unsecured note. The issuer was in New York on Tuesday and will head to Boston on October 5 and Los Angeles on October 6. Ratings are Ba1/BBB-/BBB-. The deal is being done in conjunction with a tender for its outstanding 2017 covered bonds. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan have been mandated as leads, with UBS coming in as co-manager. Mexican development bank Nafin wrapped up roadshows last week, as it looks to market a potential US dollar bond through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC. The issuer is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+. The Republic of Argentina is planning a dual-tranche offering of five and 10 year euro denominated bond. The sovereign has mandated BBVA, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse to arrange a series of fixed-income investors meetings that finished in Italy on Thursday. The issuer is rated B3/B-. Bermuda started fixed-income investor meetings this week as it markets a potential bond trade to finance a tender for existing bonds. The borrower is visiting accounts in London, New York, Boston and Los Angeles all this week, and wrapping up with conference calls on October 10. The deal is being done in conjunction with a tender for up to US$150m tender for its outstanding 2020 and 2023 notes. HSBC is leading the transaction. Mexican state-owned utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) is marketing possible US$1bn 10-year bond. The borrower was in London on Tuesday and will finished roadshows in New York and Boston on Wednesday. Ratings are Baa1/BBB+/BBB+. BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup have been mandated to arrange the meetings. (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)