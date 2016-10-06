* LatAm primary set to slow as focus shifts to IMF meeting * LatAm Airlines mandates US$ 7-year deal * Market softer on ECB headlines, nerves ahead of payrolls * Bermuda's trade could come as soon as Tuesday By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Oct 6 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Thursday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 10/5 10/4 10/3 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 423 420 422 3 13 - - BARBADOS 635 638 645 -3 -9 31 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 296 293 288 3 13 -190 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 64 68 70 -4 -9 -22 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 212 210 204 2 12 -77 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 384 382 387 2 4 -133 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 343 338 338 5 2 -72 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 856 856 870 0 -10 -459 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 515 495 477 20 41 -125 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 241 237 243 4 1 -61 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 377 375 380 2 -4 -72 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 172 174 179 -2 0 -22 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 146 146 148 0 -2 -60 272 (2/11/16) PERU 137 136 138 1 -7 -94 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 206 210 215 -4 -15 108 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 212 212 217 0 -1 -56 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 1986 1992 2013 -6 -272 -806 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change mixed Ten-day trend 10 out of 17 sovereigns flat to tighter YTD: Chile tighter by 22bp YTD: Guatemala tighter by 61bp YTD: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 108bp PIPELINE: LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ("LATAM", NYSE: LFL), a Chile-based airline group mandated Citi and J.P. Morgan as global coordinators and joint bookrunners and BNPP, BofAML, Deutsche Bank, and Santander as joint bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Chile, Europe, and the US commencing on October 12 2016. A USD-denominated benchmark 144A / Reg S 7-year offering is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., as offeror, launched on October 5 a tender offer for up to US$462.5m, of TAM's outstanding US$500m 8.375% notes due 2021 and US$300m 7.375% notes due 2017, in order of priority. Meeting schedule as follows: Wednesday, October 12 - Santiago, Friday, October 14 - Los Angeles, Monday, October 17 - London, Tuesday, October 18 - Boston, Wednesday, October 19 - New York. Panama's Global Bank is preparing to issue a possible senior unsecured note. The issuer was in Boston on Wednesday and will head to Los Angeles on October 6. Ratings are Ba1/BBB-/BBB-. The deal is being done in conjunction with a tender for its outstanding 2017 covered bonds. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan have been mandated as leads, with UBS coming in as co-manager. Mexican development bank Nafin wrapped up roadshows last week, as it looks to market a potential US dollar bond through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC. The issuer is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+. Bermuda started fixed-income investor meetings this week as it markets a potential bond trade to finance a tender for existing bonds. The borrower is visiting accounts in London, New York, Boston and Los Angeles all this week, and wrapping up with conference calls on October 10. The deal is being done in conjunction with a tender for up to US$150m tender for its outstanding 2020 and 2023 notes. HSBC is leading the transaction. The Republic of Suriname (B1/B+/B+) is roadshowing this week and next to market a potential debut 144A/RegS bond offering. The borrower will be in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday and in Jamaica on Friday. Next week, it will head to Switzerland on October 10, London on October 11, Boston on October 12, the mid Atlantic coast on October 13, the West Coast on October 14. Roadshows will finish in New York on October 17 and 18. Oppenheimer and Scotiabank have been mandated to organize the meetings Mexican state-owned utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) is marketing possible US$1bn 10-year bond. The borrower finished roadshows in New York and Boston on Wednesday. Ratings are Baa1/BBB+/BBB+. BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup have been mandated to arrange the meetings. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)