* Fed raises rates by 25bp, 1st hike in a year
* Central bank sees three hikes coming in 2017
* Brazil fiscal bill vote could come before year's end: FinMin
* Petrobras to sell stake in Nova Fronteira ethanol venture
* BRL, CLP both off 1% vs USD after rate hike
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, Dec 14 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Wednesday.
Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region.
SOVEREIGN 12/13 12/12 12/9 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH
ARGENTINA 491 491 467 0 0 - -
BARBADOS 604 604 604 0 -11 0 659 (2/11/16)
BRAZIL 299 304 303 -5 -10 -187 542 (2/11/16)
CHILE 70 69 69 1 -7 -16 143 (2/11/16)
COLOMBIA 205 208 208 -3 -22 -84 412 (2/11/16)
COSTA RICA 425 424 422 1 -14 -92 587 (2/11/16)
DOMINICAN REP 385 386 383 -1 -18 -30 542 (2/11/16)
ECUADOR 681 697 700 -16 -68 -634 1765 (2/11/16)
EL SALVADOR 525 533 536 -8 -82 -115 840 (2/11/16)
GUATEMALA 280 285 285 -5 -25 -22 385 (2/11/16)
JAMAICA 350 354 354 -4 -40 -99 519 (2/11/15)
MEXICO 201 203 202 -2 -15 7 278 (2/11/16)
PANAMA 169 170 167 -1 -11 -37 272 (2/11/16)
PERU 158 158 155 0 -8 -73 291 (2/10/16)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 216 219 221 -3 -25 118 173 (1/15/15)
URUGUAY 227 228 227 -1 -11 -41 344 (2/11/16)
VENEZUELA 2215 2223 2266 -8 -264 -577 3713 (2/12/16)
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
SPREAD TRENDS
One-day change: 12 of 17 sovereigns tighter
Ten-day trend 16 of 17 sovereigns tighter
YTD: Barbados flat
YTD: Ecuador tighter by 634bp
YTD: Mexico wider by 7bp
PIPELINE
Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch.
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)