* LatAm primary appears shut for 2016 * Protests, looting in Venezuela as cash dries up * Economy, scandals hit popularity of Brazil's Temer By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 16 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME: 0 tranches for US$0.00 DECEMBER VOLUME: 4 tranches for US$6.25bn YTD VOLUME: 109 tranches for US$102.281bn Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 12/15 12/14 12/13 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 490 482 491 8 -17 - - BARBADOS 600 602 604 -2 -21 -4 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 304 293 299 11 -22 -182 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 69 67 70 2 -11 -17 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 198 194 205 4 -26 -91 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 431 425 425 6 -26 -86 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 394 381 385 13 -22 -21 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 680 673 681 7 -66 -635 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 520 510 525 10 -77 -120 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 261 260 280 1 -57 -41 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 346 347 350 -1 -41 -103 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 192 192 201 0 -27 -2 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 166 161 169 5 -17 -40 272 (2/11/16) PERU 157 152 158 5 -12 -74 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 210 210 216 0 -38 112 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 227 223 227 4 -17 -41 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2261 2226 2215 35 -149 -531 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day: 15 of 17 sovereigns flat to wider Ten-day: all sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados tighter by 4bp YTD: Ecuador tighter by 635bp YTD: Mexico tighter by 2bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)