* Fed still sees two 2016 hikes * Brazil's Usiminas cuts debt deal * Petrobras extends deadline * Oi bonds keep selling off * Fitch cuts Rio de Janeiro to B- By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 6/14 6/13 6/10 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 511 509 502 2 38 - - BARBADOS 655 654 652 1 3 51 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 379 364 358 15 5 -107 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 113 109 102 4 18 27 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 278 271 261 7 7 -11 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 479 469 464 10 -2 -38 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 430 420 413 10 17 15 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 924 920 906 4 27 -391 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 679 662 658 17 6 39 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 294 292 288 2 3 -8 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 439 433 431 6 14 -10 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 208 201 196 7 15 14 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 213 204 201 9 7 7 272 (2/11/16) PERU 212 208 205 4 9 -19 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 218 218 212 0 20 120 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 267 263 261 4 9 -1 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2951 2895 2874 56 -27 159 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change shows all LatAm sovereigns flat to wider Ten-day trend 15 out of 17 sovereigns wider PIPELINE Argentina's Province of Salta wrapped up roadshows in New York and Boston on Wednesday after marketing a 144A/Reg S bond transaction through Deutsche Bank and Citigroup. Ratings are CCC+/B by S&P and Fitch. Mexican real-estate developer Grupo GICSA finished investor meetings in New York on Wednesday through JP Morgan and Santander. The company has been marketing a US dollar bond, which is expected to be rated BB/BB-. Argentine sweets and biscuit company Arcor is looking to raise up to US$300m through an up to 10-year bond sale. The borrower was last in the market in 2010, when it issued a US$200m seven-year non-call four at par to yield 7.25% through leads JP Morgan and Santander. Celulosa Argentina is eyeing an up to US$250m seven-year bond sale, according to a filing with local regulators. The pulp and paper company has been in discussions with bankers from Citigroup and Credit Suisse about financing options, the company said. Bolivia is hoping to sell an up to US$1bn 10-year bond in the coming months, according to Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora. Proceeds would go mainly towards investment in healthcare, specifically hospitals. Bolivia is rated BB by S&P and Fitch and one notch lower at Ba3 by Moody's. (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)