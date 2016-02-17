* Downgrade weighs on Brazil bonds * Colombia negative outlook met with shrug * Usiminas proposes capital increase * Santander Chile starts US$500m buyback By Anthony Rodriguez NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 2/16 2/15 2/12 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 653 651 651 2 17 49 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 526 532 532 -6 17 40 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 125 134 134 -9 -2 39 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 384 392 393 -8 6 95 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 574 579 579 -5 29 57 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 521 527 527 -6 16 106 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1697 1737 1736 -40 85 382 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 822 825 824 -3 40 182 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 368 372 372 -4 7 66 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 498 504 505 -6 -3 49 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 260 266 266 -6 8 66 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 254 260 260 -6 9 48 272 (2/11/16) PERU 284 287 287 -3 12 53 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 151 153 153 -2 6 53 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 325 332 333 -7 11 57 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3427 3689 3713 -262 43 635 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index LATAM PIPELINE The province of Buenos Aires is expected to come with a deal after local papers reported Citibank, JP Morgan and HSBC have been mandated on an up to US$500m bond deal for which the borrower hopes to pay anywhere between 9%-9.5%. The province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. And while Neuquen province is in less of a rush thanks to tax receipts from the federal government, it too is contemplating a bond issue. The United Mexican States has filed an up to US$10bn debt shelf with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Proceeds will be used for general purposes, including refinancing and the repurchase of debt. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Concesion Pacifico Tres, a toll-road concession in Colombia, wrapped up a roadshow through Goldman Sachs. The company is looking to raise up to US$272m of bonds, according to Fitch, which has rated the senior secured bonds BBB-. Pacifico Tres is jointly owned by Construcciones El Condor SA, Mario Alberto Huertas Cotes, and Constructora MECO SA. Structure Banca de Inversion is acting as its financial advisor. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. Colombia hopes to issue US dollar or euro-denominated bonds soon, the country's finance minister has told market participants. (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)