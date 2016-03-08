* Prov of Buenos Aires eyeing 7-year bond this week * Expected to raise US$750m-1bn, offer a 9.00-9.50% yield * Cemex gets ok to modify credit agreement * Venezuela pays drug makers with bonds By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, March 8 (IFR) - No deals price in LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 3/7 3/4 3/3 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 641 642 648 -1 -15 37 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 424 415 434 9 -69 -62 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 86 85 88 1 -28 0 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 305 305 312 0 -49 16 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 510 518 525 -8 -60 -7 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 444 442 446 2 -56 29 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1349 1380 1403 -31 -161 34 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 643 644 647 -1 -127 3 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 317 321 332 -4 -49 15 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 467 471 476 -4 -20 18 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 206 206 212 0 -31 12 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 198 196 200 2 -42 -8 272 (2/11/16) PERU 226 222 230 4 -42 -5 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 182 183 189 -1 29 84 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 267 268 274 -1 -46 -1 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3000 3027 2981 -27 -90 208 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: Ten-day trend shows all sovereign credits tighter Sovereigns tighter YTD: Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru and Uruguay LATAM PIPELINE: Raizen Energy launched a cash tender offer on its 7% due 2017 notes, according to a regulatory statement. The Brazilian company plans to buy up to US$200m of the outstanding US$400m notes. Raizen is seeking to buy the bonds back at 100.25, with a US$30 early bird incentive added. The early deadline is March 4, with the final deadline on March 18. Citigroup, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan are the dealer arrangers. Argentina will sell US$11.68bn worth of 5-, 10- and 30-year bonds under U.S. law in mid April if Congress swiftly approves a debt deal for holdout creditors, top finance ministry officials told Congress on Friday. Finance Secretary Luis Caputo told lawmakers who will debate the debt agreement that the bonds would carry an interest rate in the region of 7.5 percent. Colombia has mandated BBVA, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to organize meeting with fixed-income investors in Europe to discuss opportunities in the capital markets this year. Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas will attend the meetings, which start on March 8 in London. Discussions continue in Germany on March 9, the Netherlands on March 10 and in London again on March 11. Ratings are Baa2/BBB/BBB (stable/negative/stable) by Moody's, S&P and Fitch. The board of Argentine real estate developer IRSA has approved the issuance of up to US$470m of debt, according to a filing with local regulators. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue. The United Mexican States has filed an up to US$10bn debt shelf with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Proceeds will be used for general purposes, including refinancing and the repurchase of debt. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Concesion Pacifico Tres, a toll-road concession in Colombia, wrapped up a roadshow through Goldman Sachs. The company is looking to raise up to US$272m of bonds, according to Fitch, which has rated the senior secured bonds BBB-. Pacifico Tres is jointly owned by Construcciones El Condor SA, Mario Alberto Huertas Cotes, and Constructora MECO SA. Banca de Inversion is acting as its financial advisor. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA), rated A- and A by S&P and Fitch, respectively, has mandated BBVA, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe. The investor meetings are expected to take place in the week commencing March 7 2016. A euro-denominated bond transaction may follow subject to market conditions. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)