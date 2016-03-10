* Brazil sees 37.5bp price progression
* Brazil 4 times oversubscribed
* Panama sees just 7.5bp price progression
* Panama book just 2 times oversubscribed
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, March 10 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary
issuance in the LatAm primary market on Thursday:
Number of deals priced: 2
Total issuance volume: US$2.5bn
REPUBLIC OF PANAMA
Republic of Panama (PANAMA), Baa2/BBB/BBB, announced a US$
benchmark SEC registered 12-year (03/2028) senior unsecured note
offering. The active bookrunners are Credit Suisse and Morgan
Stanley. The notes contain a MWC and 3mo par call. Use of
Proceeds: General Budgetary Purposes of the Government of
Panama. Settlement T+5 (Mar 17, 2016).
IPT: T+212.5bp area
PRICE GUIDANCE: T+205bp (the #)
LAUNCH: US$1bn at T+205bp
PRICED: US$1bn 3.875% cpn 12-yr (3/17/2028). At 99.015, yld
3.979%. T+205bp. MWC+30bp. 1st pay: 9/17/2016.
BOOK: Just over US$2bn
NIC: 10bp (vs. 3.75% '25s at G+180bp, add 15bp for maturity
extension, FV=G+195bp)
COMPS:
PAGV 3.75% March 16, 2025 at G+180bp
REPUBLIC OF BRAZIL
Republic of Brazil, Ba2/BB/BB+, announced a US$ benchmark
SEC registered 10-year (April 2026) senior unsecured notes. The
joint bookrunners are Bank of America and JPMorgan. UOP: general
budgetary purposes. Settle: T+5.
IPT: 6.50% area
PRICE GUIDANCE: 6.25% area (+/- 12.5bp)
LAUNCH: US$1.5bn at 6.125%
PRICED: US$1.5bn. Cpn 6.00%. Due April 17, 2026. Ip
US$99.066. Yld 6.125%.
BOOK: US$6bn
LATAM PIPELINE:
Raizen Energy launched a cash tender offer on its 7% due
2017 notes, according to a regulatory statement. The Brazilian
company plans to buy up to US$200m of the outstanding US$400m
notes. Raizen is seeking to buy the bonds back at 100.25, with a
US$30 early bird incentive added.
The early deadline is March 4, with the final deadline on
March 18. Citigroup, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan are the
dealer arrangers.
Argentina will sell US$11.68bn worth of 5-, 10- and 30-year
bonds under U.S. law in mid April if Congress swiftly approves a
debt deal for holdout creditors, top finance ministry officials
told Congress on Friday.
Finance Secretary Luis Caputo told lawmakers who will debate
the debt agreement that the bonds would carry an interest rate
in the region of 7.5%.
Colombia has mandated BBVA, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to
organize meeting with fixed-income investors in Europe to
discuss opportunities in the capital markets this year.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas will attend the meetings,
which start on March 8 in London. Discussions continue in
Germany on March 9, the Netherlands on March 10 and in London
again on March 11. Ratings are Baa2/BBB/BBB
(stable/negative/stable) by Moody's, S&P and Fitch.
The board of Argentine real estate developer IRSA has
approved the issuance of up to US$470m of debt, according to a
filing with local regulators.
The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both
the local and international markets to refinance debt, according
to local reports.
Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue.
The United Mexican States has filed an up to US$10bn debt
shelf with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Proceeds
will be used for general purposes, including refinancing and the
repurchase of debt.
Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows
ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected
rating is CCC+ by Fitch.
Concesion Pacifico Tres, a toll-road concession in Colombia,
wrapped up a roadshow through Goldman Sachs. The company is
looking to raise up to US$272m of bonds, according to Fitch,
which has rated the senior secured bonds BBB-.
Pacifico Tres is jointly owned by Construcciones El Condor
SA, Mario Alberto Huertas Cotes, and Constructora MECO SA. Banca
de Inversion is acting as its financial advisor.
Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved
a US$500m debt program.
Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year.
Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA), rated A-
and A by S&P and Fitch, respectively, has mandated BBVA, Credit
Suisse and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of fixed income
investor meetings in Europe.
The investor meetings are expected to take place in the week
commencing March 7 2016. A euro-denominated bond transaction may
follow subject to market conditions.
