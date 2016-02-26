* PDVSA 2016s rally on payment news * Argentina inches closer to bond return * Fitch downgrades Suriname to B+ * KKR eyes bond to fund Pemex asset purchase By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Feb 26 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 2/25 2/24 2/23 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 659 656 656 3 8 55 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 486 478 493 8 -46 0 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 112 110 114 2 -22 26 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 346 348 354 -2 -47 57 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 562 568 570 -6 -17 45 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 488 494 500 -6 -39 73 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1490 1498 1510 -8 -246 175 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 728 763 770 -35 -96 88 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 356 358 366 -2 -16 54 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 489 489 487 0 -16 40 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 237 233 237 4 -29 43 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 237 237 240 0 -23 31 272 (2/11/16) PERU 261 263 268 -2 -26 30 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 171 167 153 4 18 73 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 307 309 313 -2 -26 39 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3035 3110 3090 -75 -678 243 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: Ten-day trend shows Venezuela and Ecuador tighter by 678bp and 246bp LATAM PIPELINE: The province of Buenos Aires is expected to come with a deal after local papers reported Citibank, JP Morgan and HSBC have been mandated on an up to US$500m bond deal for which the borrower hopes to pay anywhere between 9%-9.5%. The province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. And while Neuquen province is in less of a rush thanks to tax receipts from the federal government, it too is contemplating a bond issue. The United Mexican States has filed an up to US$10bn debt shelf with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Proceeds will be used for general purposes, including refinancing and the repurchase of debt. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Concesion Pacifico Tres, a toll-road concession in Colombia, wrapped up a roadshow through Goldman Sachs. The company is looking to raise up to US$272m of bonds, according to Fitch, which has rated the senior secured bonds BBB-. Pacifico Tres is jointly owned by Construcciones El Condor SA, Mario Alberto Huertas Cotes, and Constructora MECO SA. Structure Banca de Inversion is acting as its financial advisor. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. Colombia hopes to issue US dollar or euro-denominated bonds soon, the country's finance minister has told market participants. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)