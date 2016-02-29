* Argentina and Elliott end legal battle in historic agreement * Petrobras bonds rally on US$10bn China loan * S&P affirms Venezuela CCC rating, keeps negative outlook * Gerdau postpones Q4 results amid police investigation By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Feb 29 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 2/26 2/25 2/24 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 652 659 656 -7 1 48 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 480 486 478 -6 -52 -6 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 104 112 110 -8 -30 18 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 344 346 348 -2 -48 55 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 555 562 568 -7 -24 38 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 478 488 494 -10 -49 63 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1441 1490 1498 -49 -296 126 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 716 728 763 -12 -109 76 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 361 356 358 5 -11 59 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 482 489 489 -7 -22 33 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 228 237 233 -9 -38 34 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 227 237 237 -10 -33 21 272 (2/11/16) PERU 253 261 263 -8 -34 22 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 162 171 167 -9 9 64 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 297 307 309 -10 -35 29 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2932 3035 3110 -103 -757 140 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: Ten-day trend shows Venezuela and Ecuador tighter by 757bp and 296bp LATAM PIPELINE: The province of Buenos Aires is expected to come with a deal after local papers reported Citibank, JP Morgan and HSBC have been mandated on an up to US$500m bond deal for which the borrower hopes to pay anywhere between 9%-9.5%. The province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. And while Neuquen province is in less of a rush thanks to tax receipts from the federal government, it too is contemplating a bond issue. The United Mexican States has filed an up to US$10bn debt shelf with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Proceeds will be used for general purposes, including refinancing and the repurchase of debt. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Concesion Pacifico Tres, a toll-road concession in Colombia, wrapped up a roadshow through Goldman Sachs. The company is looking to raise up to US$272m of bonds, according to Fitch, which has rated the senior secured bonds BBB-. Pacifico Tres is jointly owned by Construcciones El Condor SA, Mario Alberto Huertas Cotes, and Constructora MECO SA. Structure Banca de Inversion is acting as its financial advisor. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. Colombia hopes to issue US dollar or euro-denominated bonds soon, the country's finance minister has told market participants. (Reporting By Michael Gambale)