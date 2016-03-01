* Argentina's Macri asks Congress to OK holdout deal * Femsa hires banks to arrange euro bond roadshow * Petrobras to cut investment plan by one fifth * EM sovereigns to increase borrowings - S&P By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, March 1 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 2/29 2/28 2/25 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 653 652 659 1 0 49 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 473 480 486 -7 -53 -13 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 104 104 112 0 -21 18 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 347 344 346 3 -37 58 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 554 555 562 -1 -20 37 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 472 478 488 -6 -49 57 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1439 1441 1490 -2 -258 124 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 698 716 728 -18 -124 58 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 357 361 356 -4 -11 55 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 473 482 489 -9 -25 24 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 228 228 237 0 -32 34 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 217 227 237 -10 -37 11 272 (2/11/16) PERU 251 253 261 -2 -33 20 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 166 162 171 4 15 68 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 293 297 307 -4 -32 25 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3051 2932 3035 119 -376 259 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index LATAM PIPELINE: The province of Buenos Aires is expected to come with a deal after local papers reported Citibank, JP Morgan and HSBC have been mandated on an up to US$500m bond deal for which the borrower hopes to pay anywhere between 9%-9.5%. The province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. And while Neuquen province is in less of a rush thanks to tax receipts from the federal government, it too is contemplating a bond issue. The United Mexican States has filed an up to US$10bn debt shelf with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Proceeds will be used for general purposes, including refinancing and the repurchase of debt. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Concesion Pacifico Tres, a toll-road concession in Colombia, wrapped up a roadshow through Goldman Sachs. The company is looking to raise up to US$272m of bonds, according to Fitch, which has rated the senior secured bonds BBB-. Pacifico Tres is jointly owned by Construcciones El Condor SA, Mario Alberto Huertas Cotes, and Constructora MECO SA. Structure Banca de Inversion is acting as its financial advisor. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. Colombia hopes to issue US dollar or euro-denominated bonds soon, the country's finance minister has told market participants. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA"), rated A- and A by S&P and Fitch, respectively, has mandated BBVA, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe. The investor meetings are expected to take place in the week commencing 7th March 2016. A euro-denominated bond transaction may follow subject to market conditions. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; Editing by Jack Doran)