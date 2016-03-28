SAN MATEO, Calif. March 28 (IFR) - At least one large fund
manager is not buying into Argentina's turnaround story and
believes the country's first international bond in over 15 years
may not offer as much value as local debt in Mexico and Brazil.
In an interview with IFR, Franklin Templeton's Michael
Hasenstab, known for making large bets in out-of-favor
sovereigns like Hungary and Ukraine, said the risk the
government may fall short on its ambitious plan made the
Argentina story less attractive.
In coming weeks, Argentina is expected to start taking
orders on a blockbuster bond worth US$12bn or more, which would
allow the country to settle a decade-long dispute with holdout
creditors and cure its 2014 default.
The move to regain international debt market access comes
amid optimism about the country's outlook after newly elected
President Mauricio Macri moved to address economic imbalances by
depreciating the exchange rate, normalizing relations with
creditors and lifting utility tariffs.
Large funds like Templeton, many of which have stayed out of
Argentina's non-performing bonds over the past year and a half,
are expected to provide strong demand for the multi-billion
deal, which will lift the country's weight in global indices.
Assuming a US$12bn new issue, the country's weight is
expected to increase from 2.58% to 3.25% on the EMBI Global
Diversified and from 1.71% to 3.25% on the EMBI Global,
according to a JP Morgan report in February.
Argentina - whose component on the EMBI Global Diversified
returned over 26% in 2015, the second best performing credit
behind Ukraine - is attracting accounts looking to buy into an
economy on the mend.
But Hasenstab, the chief investment officer of Templeton
Global Macro, is not rushing to buy.
"We have been out (of Argentina) for quite some time and
even though we see probably some positive changes, we don't
really see any value there," he told IFR.
"We are a little bit more in a 'show-me' phase and because
valuations are not particularly cheap we are spending a lot more
time on other countries."
LOCAL BETS
Hasenstab prefers to focus on higher rated Mexico and
Brazil, where he sees attractive opportunities in local currency
debt.
"Mexico is one of the most mispriced assets out there," said
Hasenstab, who praised the country's reform push in the oil,
education and utility sectors and the central bank's response to
selling pressure on the peso.
"The central bank has handled the speculative attacks
adeptly," said Hasenstab.
"They waited for the market to get incredibly oversold ...
then they came in. It was brilliantly orchestrated."
The Mexican peso has gained over 7% since the central bank
caught the market by surprise on February 17 by hiking its
reference rate by 50bp to 3.75% and intervened directly in the
foreign exchange market for the first time since 2009.
Hasenstab is also confident Brazil will emerge from its
current political and economic crisis without a debt default.
"Brazil is in the depths of one of the worst crises arguably
since the 1980s. The difference is that we can see a path out,"
said Hasenstab.
"It is clear that the administration's legitimacy of pro
cyclical and overly expansive monetary and fiscal policy are
over. A change is inevitable."
Mexico's and Brazil's local-currency sovereign bonds are
among the top holdings of the Templeton Global Bond Fund,
through which Hasenstab manages some US$50bn of assets.
OUT OF VENEZUELA
And while he is no stranger to making multi-billion dollar
bets on nations on the brink of default and has played a
prominent role in Ukraine's debt restructuring, Hasenstab is
taking no chances in Venezuela.
"We have invested in distressed debt and have gone through
some tough restructurings, but I still don't feel comfortable
enough to step into Venezuela," said Hasenstab.
Fears of a default in the country - the highest yielding
sovereign in emerging markets - have been rising over the past
couple of years after a 60% fall in oil prices eroded a vital
source of dollar revenue for the government.
The country has so far been able to meet all of its debt
payments, but investors are still pricing in a 68% probability
of default over the next year as funding options narrow.
"In Ukraine we could see a path forward for the country.
They just needed some financial engineering to get though a
liquidity crunch," said Hasenstab.
"Venezuela is about solvency."
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby and
Shankar Ramakrishnan)