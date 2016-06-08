NEW YORK, June 8 (IFR) - Latin America's primary bond
markets are on course for their busiest week of the year, with
borrowers bringing a slew of new deals amid an upbeat tone for
emerging markets assets.
Five trades for almost US$3bn equivalent joined the fray on
Wednesday, making for a total of nine deals out this week -
easily the most in one week thus far in 2016.
Mexican cement company Cemex jumped in with a EUR400m
eight-year bond, while dollar trades followed from Colombian oil
credit Ecopetrol, the Province of Buenos Aires, REIT Fibra Uno
and Argentina's Cablevision.
Pulp company Eldorado and conglomerate Cosan are also eyeing
dollar financing this week, while Brazilian iron ore miner Vale
priced a trade on Tuesday.
The Mexican sovereign is also expected to price a JPY60bn
dual-tranche bond on Thursday.
"It is a positive backdrop for EM, particularly Latin
America," said Kathleen Gaffney, a portfolio manager for Eaton
Vance's Bond Fund.
"US Treasury yields are moving lower, the dollar is weaker
and EM currencies are stronger. That makes it an ideal time to
issue."
Higher oil prices and a dovish tone from the Federal Reserve
after exceptionally weak payroll data have also helped buoy
sentiment toward a region heavily reliant on commodity exports.
Crossover accounts are also running into the arms of EM
borrowers as they hunt for yield, which has been hard to find
elsewhere due to accommodative central bank policies.
ORE RIGHT NOW
The US$1.25bn five-year issue from Vale, its first in more
than three years, underscored the new view of EM commodity names
that were trading at double-digit yields just a few months ago.
The ore miner's bond was holding up nicely in the secondary
on Wednesday, despite what some thought to be tight pricing.
It was spotted at around 100.75-101.25 after pricing at par
to yield 5.875% on the back of a US$4.6bn order book.
"Markets feel great right now post-payrolls," said a DCM
banker. "Vale gave people the confidence to do deals."
Yet the window of opportunity for issuance could close
quickly.
The UK's referendum on EU membership looming in a fortnight,
and concerns remain about growth in China and just when the US
Federal Reserve will decide to raise rates.
"There is a fair amount of global uncertainty over Brexit
and concerns about China growth," Gaffney said. "These are risks
that aren't priced into the market."
Investors are already showing signs of indigestion and some
dissatisfaction with primary yields as leads take advantage of
buoyant conditions to squeeze pricing levels.
"New issue have gotten very heavy in the last week
and deals are pricing with increasingly small concessions," said
Jason Trujillo, a senior analyst at Invesco.
"Order books have been looking increasingly weak, with
investors ready to drop on even slight revisions."
With the exception of Fibra Uno, Wednesday's deals did
appear to come with only modest concessions.
Ecopetrol priced a US$500m tap of its 5.875% 2023s at
101.612 to yield 5.60%, offering a 5bp-10bp concession against
recent secondary levels. Books reached US$1.7bn.
Province of Buenos Aires launched a US$500m three year and
US$500m 10-year average life bond at 5.75% and 7.875% - flat to
guidance of 5.75% and 7.875% (plus or minus 12.5bp)
Pay TV and internet service provider Cablevision came with
one of the lowest yields seen out of Argentina so far this year
after launching a US$500m five-year non-call three at 6.50%.
Fibra Uno launched a US$200m tap of its 5.25% 2026s at
T+345bp and a US$300m reopening of its 6.95% 2044s at T+435bp.
That was at the tight end of guidance but just 10bp and 5bp
inside initial price thoughts of T+355bp and T+440bp,
respectively.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)