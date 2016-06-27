NEW YORK, June 27 (IFR) - Bankers don't discount the
possibility of primary activity in Latin America this week even
as global markets tumbled on Monday following the UK's surprise
vote to exit the European Union.
The knock-on impact from Thursday's referendum spilled over
into the US markets on Monday with the S&P 500 slipping 1% at
the open and a flight-to-safety bid pushing the yield on the
10-year Treasury to 1.469%.
The reaction in Latin America has been relatively muted
however, with traders reporting light activity and even some
buying at the margins despite oil extending losses.
"In the corporate space you have hardly seen any reaction to
Brexit," said a London-based investor.
The new 2026s issued by Brazilian oil company Petrobras were
about half a point lower at 99, while miner Vale's 2021s had
also made a similar drop to 98.
"Things are wider but it is very quiet," said a New
York-based trader. "So far we haven't seen any redemptions and
even some buying."
The region's visible pipeline has been steadily growing
following what has essentially been a two-week drought in new
issuance.
Argentine confectionary company Arcor is wrapping up
roadshows Tuesday, while the Province of Salta and Mexican real
estate developer Grupo GICSA both finished investor meetings
last week but held off ahead of the UK referendum on EU
membership.
A string of Argentine issuers meanwhile are lining up to
access the capital markets, including pulp credit Celulosa
Argentina, Petrobras Argentina, and utility Pampa Energia.
For now, syndicate desks and borrowers are assessing
execution risks amid heightened volatility but spy opportunities
as yields on US Treasuries hit close to a four-year low.
"Treasuries are at levels that are attractive to borrowers
but they will have to pay concessions," said a syndicate
manager.
"I think the (primary) market will open sooner rather than
later. Lower oil prices is more of an issue for EM credits (than
Brexit)."
But despite the resilience of Latin America's debt market,
some investors were cautious on expectations that more downside
is on the way.
"Even if you argue that the UK doesn't have strong ties with
Latin America, it has caused greater uncertainty," said the
London-based investor.
"People will be cautious about participating in new issues.
I don't have a valid reference point at the moment."
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)