NEW YORK, July 14 (IFR) - The steady supply of Argentinian
bonds to the US dollar primary markets continued on Thursday
with Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires, Petrobras Argentina and
CLISA announcing the sale of close to US$1bn of new paper.
Thursday's deals largely received a positive reception in
the current risk-on environment despite signs of indigestion
after some US$6bn in Argentine supply in June.
Banco de Galicia, rated B3/B-, tested the waters with a
US$250m 10-year non-call five - the country's first-ever Basel
III compliant, Tier 2 bond. The bond is expected to be rated
Caa1/CCC.
The deal drew a decent crowd as investors sought to gain
exposure to one of the country's largest banks and to a sector
that is likely to benefit from President Mauricio Macri's market
friendly policies.
Price discovery was somewhat tricky however, given the lack
of comparables in Argentina and elsewhere in Latin America.
"Current price talk is certainly aimed toward compensating
investors for this uncertainty, but it is hard to say where this
deal will settle longer term given its unique nature," said
Jason Trujillo, an analyst at Invesco.
Indeed, leads Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan were able to ramp
in pricing from very high 8% to a final yield of 8.25%. They
still offered however a decent pick up to the sovereign's 2021s
and 2026s that were trading at 5.09% and 6.25%, respectively.
Other Argentine banks are likely to follow with loss
absorbing Basel III capital deals as the country's economy
starts to grow and financial institutions begin to lend more.
"All the other banks will try to do the same," said an
investor. "They need to grow through lending and (hence) will
need more capital going forward."
In a market that is putting a premium on liquidity, Banco de
Galicia's deal size could pose problems for some, however.
"There aren't too many options to invest in financials in
Argentina and Galicia is one of the biggest plays in the
country," said Joaquin Almeyra, a fixed-income trader at
Bulltick in Miami. "The problem is the size (of the deal)."
Almeyra thinks that Argentine corporate's inability to offer
sizable trades - unlike companies from a larger economy like
Brazil - is likely to put off some investors and prevent some of
the country's issuers from coming to market.
The relatively small size of an up to US$200m bond from
Celulosa Argentina was thought to be one of the reasons why the
pulp and paper company was forced to pull its deal on Wednesday.
Infrastructure firm CLISA, rated B-/B-, may have faced
similar complaints from investors wary of illiquid issues after
it downsized its seven-year non-call four bond on Thursday to
US$200m from US$300m before launching at 9.75%.
In contrast, a seven-year non-call four from Petrobras
Argentina proved popular among accounts who liked the US$500m
benchmark size.
Leads have been able to squeeze guidance from IPTs of 8%
area to 7.75% area (+/- 12.5bp) before launching at an even
tighter yield of 7.50%.
At that level, Petrobras Argentina is pricing near flat to
YPF's curve where, according to Thomson Reuters data, the 2024s
and 2025s are trading at around 7.20% and 7.55%.
That troubled Brazilian oil company Petrobras is selling its
Argentine unit to local operator Pampa Energia was also an added
plus for some accounts.
Proceeds from Thursday's bond will help Petrobras Argentina
fund a tender for existing 2017s, whose change of control clause
will be triggered on the back of Pampa Energia's acquisition.
