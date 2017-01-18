(Adds background, quotes)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Three Latin American nations led
the charge into the US bond market on Wednesday, selling over
US$5bn of new debt as the clock counts down to the inauguration
of Donald Trump as US president.
Just a day after Trump's comments sent the US greenback into
retreat, underscoring fears of increased volatility ahead,
Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic all launched bond
deals.
Argentina was following closely behind with its own
multi-billion dollar trade, already flagging its terms ahead of
expected pricing on Thursday.
"It seems like Friday is the line in the sand you have to
get ahead of," one syndicate banker told IFR.
"Argentina probably felt there is so much supply out there
that they want to get some shelf space and make sure investors
saved some cash (for them)."
Some of the president-elect's rhetoric has set off jitters
across the region, and some market participants noted that this
was the last chance to act before Trump takes power.
"There is not a lot of clarity after Friday and the rates
environment is constructive for dollar trades, especially
sovereigns," another banker said.
Trump on Tuesday said the US dollar was "too strong", a
comment that reversed some of the gains the greenback had made
since his November election victory.
Colombia and the Dominican Republic sold a combined US$3.7bn
of US dollar bonds, while Chile launched a Ps1trn (US$1.52bn)
Euroclearable peso-denominated trade.
The state-owned company that manages the metro system in the
Chilean capital of Santiago, Empresa de Transporte de Pasajeros
Metro SA, also priced a US$500m 30-year bond at US Treasuries
plus 215bp.
Brazilian aerospace company Embraer and Central America
Bottling Corporation also announced roadshows on Wednesday as
they readied new bond offerings as well.
"There is a lot of downside to this market," said a third
banker. "So if you are smart, you want to get ahead of the curve
rather than gang around. That is really the driver."
The deals were expected to see good demand, even in one of
the busiest sessions of emerging market sovereign debt in recent
years.
Aside from the four LatAm countries that announced deals on
Wednesday, Turkey and the Philippines are also approaching
investors with dollar trades.
"This has got to be a record day (for sovereigns)," said
Sean Newman, a senior portfolio manager at Invesco.
Investors have money to put to work after a long issuance
drought. Inflows have also been relatively benign, despite
expectations of heavy redemptions after Trump's win.
"There is demand out there, cash levels have been building
up in anticipation of deals coming to market, and fund flows
remain supportive," Newman said.
The largest issue is likely to come from Argentina, which
announced five and 10-year tranches for its first international
bond sale of the year, expected to price as soon as Thursday.
By mid afternoon, Argentina had already garnered some
US$14bn in demand, even before participation from larger
accounts focused on other sovereign deals Wednesday.
Order books on Colombia's two-part US dollar bond sale
meanwhile hit a healthy US$9bn, allowing leads to tighten 25bp
across both tranches.
The passage of recent fiscal reforms and the peace accord
with FARC rebels have made Colombia attractive to investors
previously concerned about its ratings trajectory.
"Colombia is in a good position in terms of fundamentals and
the peace agreement," said Eddy Sternberg, EM portfolio manager
at Loomis Sayles & Company. "It is not a bad place to be."
(Reporting by the IFR team; Writing by Marc Carnegie; Editing
by Natalie Harrison and Paul Kilby)