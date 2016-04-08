NASSAU, April 8 (IFR) - While tourists clad in flip flops
and T-shirts enjoyed the sun and crystal blue waters of the
Caribbean, bankers dressed in suits and ties attended to more
serious business during the second day of the IDB meetings in
Nassau on Friday.
Topics at hand included default concerns in Venezuela, the
development of local markets and the execution of Argentina's
jumbo bond sale later this month.
Just as Argentina is poised to cure its long-standing
default, attention is quickly turning to Venezuela.
The oil rich nation could soon face its own default scenario
later this year when its state-owned oil company PDVSA faces
some US$3bn in maturity payments.
"It risks making the Argentina look like a picnic," Graham
Stock, head of EM sovereign strategy at BlueBay Asset
Management, said at a LatinFinance breakfast on Friday.
Whether the state-owned oil company can win some breathing
space through a debt exchange that will satisfy current holders
remains a moot point.
A successful liability management transaction that is
positive from a net present value perspective for investors is
likely to come with a high cost as amortization deadlines draw
closer.
Many market participants agree however that the Venezuelan
government will likely react to a default differently from the
recalcitrant Kirchner administration of Argentina which was
embroiled in a decade-long legal battle with holdouts.
The international infrastructure required to garner vital
oil export earnings means that attachment risks are much higher
for Venezuela.
"It was difficult for holdouts to attach assets in
Argentina's case," said Stock. "In Venezuela's case you have oil
proceeds flowing through the US financial system, and PDVSA
asset offshore. So it is more important for the sovereign to
resolve (a default) to regain access to dollar flows."
WELL PREPARED
Venezuela stands in contrast to some other Andean nations
such as Colombia and Peru which have been prefunding well ahead
of amortizations amid concerns that volatility may quickly close
market windows again.
Colombia has already covered the US$3bn it needed to raise
in the international bond markets this year, through a dollar
deal last September and a recent euro trade in March - its first
in that currency in over 15 years.
Ana Milena Lopez, Colombia's head of public credit, noted
that diversification of a country's funding base has become
increasingly important in the current volatile environment.
Colombia, being an oil exporter, has found itself at the
centre of this year's sell-off, but has since seen its currency
and other assets recover.
This has encouraged foreign investors to return to its local
market in force, helping cut local rates by a good 100bp over
the last month or so, said Lopez.
"We have gone from a risk aversion environment to a market
where risk is back on," said Lopez told IFR. "There has been
significant inflows into the local markets over the last month."
TRANSITION TRADE
Argentina should benefit from the improved backdrop as it
seeks to raise up to US$15bn through the sale of five, 10 and
30-year bonds.
One banker described this as a "transition trade" whereby
the high-yield and distressed accounts that had bet on Argentina
in recent years would hand over the baton to dedicated EM
investors who had been underweight the credit.
"It is a huge investor base," said a source who thought that
the sovereign would have little trouble building a bulky enough
book among EM investors - some of which have already shown a
willingness in putting in multi-billion dollar orders.
That bodes well for the government who said it is targeting
a 7.5% yield on the deal.
Taken as an average between all three tranches, that should
be achievable, especially if the sovereign prioritizes the lower
yielding short-dated tranches, the source said.
GUATEMALA MANDATES
Guatemala has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead
its first international bond offering in three years, the
country's director of public credit told IFR on Friday.
The country has congressional approval to go ahead with the
new issue, which is expected to be around US$500m in size, Rosa
Maria Ortega said on the sidelines of the IDB meetings in the
Bahamas.
The Central American country last tapped the international
bond markets in February 2013, when it raised US$700m through a
rare 15-year bond that priced at a yield of 5%.
Those securities were trading on Friday morning at a cash
price of 103.75-104.75 to yield 4.46%-4.36%, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Davide Scigliuzzo)