NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Supranational borrower Corporacion
Andina de Fomento (CAF) was being joined by Panamanian
state-owned airport Tocumen, and junk rated AES Dominicana in a
somewhat fragile primary market for EM names on Wednesday.
This was Tocumen's second bond foray, but this time it came
with a security governed by New York law - as opposed to the
local law format used in its first issue which was placed mostly
among domestic accounts in 2013.
Leads Citigroup squeezed pricing about 3/8 of a point before
landing the US$625m 20-year bond with a 15.9-year average life
at a yield of 5.375%.
That level, which is the equivalent of around 340bp over
Treasuries, arguably looks tight to the existing 5.75% 2023s,
which are being spotted at around 5.00%, or a G-spread of around
360bp.
The spread differential between local and international law
bonds is typically anywhere between 90bp and 120bp, but such
distinctions are difficult to define in Panama, said Sean
Newman, a senior portfolio manager at Invesco.
"Either the new bond is very cheap or the old bond is very
expensive," he said. "It is a tough assessment."
It was a different story however against the sovereign
curve, where the existing 2028s have been trading at G spread of
180bp and made Tocumen's new deal attractive to some accounts.
That proved insufficient for some investors who thought the
dominance of regional airline COPA required a bigger pick-up to
compensate for such risks.
"COPA is responsible for the vast majority of traffic going
in and out of the airport," said another US based investor. "It
is a great airline but if they went under that would be a blow
to Panama."
Tocumen's leverage is also high at 11.3 times, though Fitch
expects the credit to deleverage to around nine times by 2020.
The deal's relatively large size, which qualifies it for
index inclusion, as well as structural features like a debt
incurrence test and a debt service reserve fund also heightened
comfort levels.
This was underscored by the secondary performance as the
bond jumped to 100.50-101.50 on the break.
"Given the airport's strategic importance as the country
positions itself as a logistical hub for the region and the
support of the government act as mitigants for the high
leverage," said Newman.
Dominican subsidiaries of AES - AES Andres and Empresa Itabo
- are looking to raise a combined US$370m through a 10-year
non-call five under the name of AES Dominicana.
The deal launched at 8.25% tighter than guidance of 8.375%
(+/-12.5bp), offering a 230bp pick-up over the Dominican
Republic's 2026s.
That spread differential falls in line with Chilean AES
subsidiary Gener, whose 2025s trade around 200bp over the
Chilean sovereign, noted a syndicate banker away from the deal.
"There is no perfect comp for this," he said. "But I think
it is a fair outcome."
Further up the credit spectrum, CAF, rated Aa3/AA-/AA-, was
also returning to the dollar market with a US$1.25bn three year
bond through Barclays, Citigroup and HSBC.
That deal was launched at mid-swaps plus 100bp, the tight
end of guidance of 105bp area and inside IPTs of 115bp area.
Books reached US$1.7bn earlier on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)