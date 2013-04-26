* Healthcare access lagging, treatment costs rising
* Both structural, short-term reforms needed
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, April 26 Latin America's growing
prosperity is fueling a cancer epidemic that threatens to
overwhelm the region unless governments take urgent preventive
action, a study published on Friday warned.
A multinational team of researchers found the current state
of cancer care and prevention in Latin America incompatible with
the socioeconomic changes taking place in the region, where an
increasingly urban populace faces mounting lifestyle-related
cancer risks.
Writing in The Lancet Oncology medical journal, researchers
said Latin Americans are enjoying the benefits of growing
economic prosperity but also are leading longer, more sedentary
lives, accompanied by a rise in alcohol consumption, smoking and
obesity. That is not only leading to an increase in cancer
rates, which are expected to rise more than 33 percent in the
region by 2020, but a disproportionately high number of cancer
deaths.
"If corrective action is not taken this problem will become
magnitudes of order bigger than it is today, it will create
massive human suffering and it will threaten the economies of
the region," Paul Goss, a professor at Harvard Medical School
who led the study, said at an event in Sao Paulo on Friday.
While Latin Americans contract cancer at lower rates than
residents of the United States, they are nearly twice as likely
to die from it, the study said.
Much of that has to do with the way cancer is treated in
Latin America. More than half of those in the region have little
or no health insurance and relatively few public health efforts
are focused on preventive medicine. That means most patients
seek treatment when they are at advanced stages of the disease
and often too sick to be saved.
That type of care is not only ineffective but often very
expensive, draining already scarce resources from public
coffers, the study found.
IMMEDIATE CHANGES NEEDED
The study recommended Latin American nations make major
changes to their healthcare policies, such as dedicating more
funds to public health, widening healthcare access so cancer
patients can be treated earlier and developing better national
cancer plans. It also envisions shifting funds away from costly
end-stage cancer treatment toward palliative care.
While researchers speaking at Friday's event acknowledged
the difficulty of enacting such reforms quickly, they called on
governments to start with short-term solutions, such as raising
taxes on tobacco and providing families with cleaner-burning
wood stoves.
The total cost of cancer to Latin American countries
currently is about $4 billion per year and stands to grow
precipitously, according to the study.
"If we don't put these things on the agenda now, we won't be
prepared to deal with this in 10 or 15 years," said Carlos
Barrios, a professor at Brazil's Pontificia Universidade
Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul. "(At that point) the costs will
be likely be exorbitant."
