By Marcelo Teixeira
SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters Point Carbon) - A spate of
recent land ownership disputes is posing threats to several
carbon emission-reduction projects under development in Latin
America, putting at risk private investment and United Nations
funding in those projects.
An investment plan to address deforestation in Peru, a
U.N.-funded avoided deforestation program in Panama, and a U.N.
offset project in Honduras have all been affected by
land-related disputes in recent days.
Meanwhile, a Brazilian think tank said this week that almost
40 percent of the largest Amazon state faces uncertainty over
land ownership.
Uncertainty over how to deal with land ownership issues of
large forest areas has kept hesitant investors away from the
nascent market for carbon credits from projects to reduce
emissions from deforestation and degradation (REDD).
The uncertainty has caused the majority of initial REDD
projects in Latin America to be developed on smaller and private
tracts of land.
In Peru, a country that holds 13 percent of the Amazon
rainforest, or roughly 70 million hectares, a $50 million plan
by the World Bank's Forest Investment Program (FIP) to fight
deforestation will no longer be signed in April, as initially
expected, said an official.
The Bank decided to delay the announcement to give time to
the local government and indigenous groups critical of the World
Bank program to discuss land titles.
"The situation in Peru is rather complex, especially
regarding the relationship between the government and several
indigenous groups. This is not an easy topic for both sides, so
the consultation is taking longer," said Andrea Kutter, senior
program officer for World Bank's Climate Investment Funds.
Kutter made her fourth trip to Peru in February to discuss
the $50 million investment plan. Usually, the FIP endorses plans
for countries after only two visits, she said.
Before the visit, AIDESEP, an organization that represents
some 1,500 indigenous groups in the Peruvian Amazon, criticized
the draft, saying it focused too much on private firms that won
government exploration concessions and inadequately addressed
formal land titles for indigenous communities.
PANAMA, HONDURAS
In Panama, indigenous group COONAPIP declared last week it
was abandoning a UN-supported REDD program in the country,
accusing it of "not recognizing that almost 76 percent of the
forests of Panama are found in indigenous lands and territories,
which indigenous peoples have inalienable rights to."
UN-REDD is a collaboration between the UN and donor
countries to assist developing countries in designing national
strategies combat deforestation.
"The UN-REDD officials say that it is not a priority of the
program to help secure the land rights of indigenous peoples who
do not have collective deed," said Hector Huertas, legal counsel
to COONAPIP, in a statement published by the REDD Monitor
website.
In Honduras, a more violent land dispute forced the World
Bank to announce an investigation into an investment plan
financed by its investment arm, the IFC, which includes a CDM
project registered by the U.N.
That led to a request by CDM watchdog Carbon Market Watch
for the U.N. to investigate possible human rights violations in
carbon offsets projects.
BRAZIL
Land ownership uncertainties also pose a potential threat to
carbon projects in Brazil, considered the world's largest
potential area for REDD projects.
Imazon, a Brazilian research institution, released this week
a study (here)
called "The State of Amazon" where it analyzed the land
ownership situation.
According to the paper, 39 percent of the largest Amazonian
state Para experiences land ownership conflicts.
Imazon said the area, equivalent of that of Spain, is where
71 percent of deforestation in Para occurs. And only 8 percent
of that area is currently subject to any legal process seeking
clarification of ownership.
(Editing by Valerie Volcovici)