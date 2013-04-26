April 26 (IFR) - Latin American borrowers are taking advantage of a renewed bid for longer-dated paper, as poor economic data from the US renews the belief that the Federal Reserve will keep its asset purchases in place, assuaging worries about rate rises - at least for now.

How long this window will remain open is unclear, but for now several borrowers are rushing to lock in record low yields farther up their curves. Just this week, Costa Rica and Panama printed 30-year and 40-year deals, while Peruvian gas pipeline company TGP and Kansas City Southern (Mexico) sold 15-year and 30-year paper.

"When US 10-year rates went out to 2.05%, there was so much volatility and less demand for the longer end," said a senior DCM banker. "Now we are at 1.71%, so now we are back to where we were at the beginning of the year. It feels like a window."

As rate concerns subside, investors are also being driven up the curve in search of yield, particularly in Latin America, partly because names further down the credit spectrum are becoming less appetizing.

A recent sell-off in junk names such as Mexican homebuilders, certain Brazilian beef names and oil and gas company OGX have meant that accounts are less willing to buy sub-investment grade debt.

"People are more inclined to search for yield through the curve and [want to] stay with high quality," the senior banker said.

High dollar prices on existing bonds, rarity value, as well as their popularity among pension funds and insurance companies, helped Panama and Costa Rica last week tap the rare tenors.

"This rally in US Treasuries has made people more willing to pick up duration, at least for sovereigns," said another senior DCM banker.

Books on Costa Rica's US$1bn transaction (split equally between 12-year and 30-year tranches) totaled more than US$10bn. The strength of demand for Costa Rica arguably underlines the huge amounts of money investors are still willing to put to work, especially among Double B sovereigns that do not, typically, venture up to the 30-year point.

"There is clearly a lot of money out there," said a fixed-income analyst. "This is a country having trouble getting control of its fiscal accounts yet it is 11 times oversubscribed. There seems to be demand for longer-dated paper from pension funds and insurance companies, and paper with a 5% handle looks pretty good."

Low-beta sovereigns such as Brazil and Mexico, which are already trading tightly, may have a tougher time, though bankers do not discount the possibility of the former trying its hand at a new 30-year benchmark.

A high dollar price on Brazil's existing benchmark would certainly bring some value to a new 30-year and, perhaps, allow the sovereign to price flat to the curve, said some bankers.

Whether the country's Treasury would be satisfied with such pricing is a matter for debate. Its 2041s are being bid at a cash price of 124 to yield 4.16%, or 126bp over US Treasuries. Mexico's 2044s (Baa1/BBB/BBB) are also trading around the same level at 4.20%-4.14%, raising the question of whether investors would ask Brazil for a premium over that.

Corporates, at least blue chips, could also profit from the market's new-found love for duration. Mexican holding company FEMSA is already preparing the ground to raise US$1bn through the issue of a 2043 bond as it starts roadshows this week.

Brazilian oil company Petrobras may also be a beneficiary if it moves fast enough on its long-awaited, yearly offering that usually includes a 30-year.

"Looking back, it was prudent Petrobras waited," one banker said. "There is definitely a bid for duration now, making a 30-year more attractive."

