Aug 2 (IFR) - Lack of supply and continued inflows have been pushing LatAm sovereign debt tighter, making it increasingly attractive for the region's governments to try their hand at opportunistic taps in the international bond markets.

Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay could be prime candidates from this perspective, while Mexico seems less likely to proceed until the new Pena Nieto government has fully taken the reins of power.

"Dealers have no inventory and everyone is trying to buy credit," said one New York-based trader. "There is plenty of interest from dealers to take bonds, as they are being asked to offer all day long."

Indeed, the scarcity value associated with most sovereign credits means that investors are likely to bite despite tight spreads. "Most governments have prefunded, but those levels are very tight and sovereign deals will fly," noted a syndicate official.

With few, if any, true financing needs in the external markets, however, and technicals likely to work in their favor for some time, sovereigns can afford to bide their time, although an argument could be made to print before a September rush or any upsets from Europe or the US.

Central American and some Caribbean names are already on the roster for issuance. The Costa Rican government (BB+) has recently won approval to raise US$4bn in debt over the next 10 years and could come with a benchmark 10-year as soon as November, while El Salvador (Ba2/BB-) is following a similar process to issue US$800m in Eurobonds.

Proceeds from Costa Rica's first issue are reportedly expected to pay down an upcoming external bond due in February 2013, though the government says it will also access cheaper funding abroad to refinance more expensive local debt.

The government has to go through a second vote next week before it receives final approval, but an offering is expected to take place in November, writes Nomura analyst Boris Segura in a report. According to Segura, the tenor has to be at least 5 years and the spread over UST cannot exceed 725bp.

Meanwhile in the Caribbean, Trinidad has long been expected, while Jamaica is also awaiting a window of opportunity after roadshowing earlier this year.

However, new supply from larger sovereigns is less certain for this year, despite an ability to lock in razor-thin yields. According to one banker, Colombia's 2021s are trading around 83bp-85bp over US Treasuries, and the country could theoretically come with a new 10-year at around 100bp over, or less. With an approximately 1.50% yield on the 10-year US Treasury on Wednesday, that means the sovereign could print at just 2.50%.

The banker said it was a similar story with Peru, which could get away with printing a new 10-year at around 110bp over. Peru's 2019s are now trading with a yield of around 2%, while the next bond up the curve -- a 2025 -- is at around 3%.

"They could stand to benefit from putting in a new benchmark especially in the 10-year (area)," he said.

Yet both Andean nations have their reasons for staying clear of the dollar market. While its borrowing plan calls for another US$1bn in issuance this year, the Colombian government simply doesn't need the funds, say bankers. "One thing is to have (the issuance) in the budget and the other is the need to come," one said.

According to Reuters, tax collections are set to hit record levels in 2012, and the government even asked state oil company Ecopetrol to delay its dividend payment until next year to avoid further gains in its currency.

Meanwhile, Peru is committed to providing liquidity to the local market, though this wouldn't discount an issuance of a Global Depositary note denominated in nuevos soles. It is a similar situation in Uruguay, which is now firmly in the investment-grade club after Moody's promoted it to Baa3 this week following a similar move by S&P in April.

Given that the rating agencies have praised the government for its strategy of de-dollarizing its debt, Uruguay is also likely to stick to peso-denominated issues, though these could be sold in the international markets and combined with some sort of liability management.

Absent from the dollar market since late last year, Brazil is also viewed as another likely candidate, but it too can afford to wait and is clearly in no rush to tap unless it can achieve record levels.

The sovereign's last dollar tap allowed it to log its tightest yield ever on a 30-year, after reopening its 2041 bonds at 114.70 to yield 4.694% or 160bp over US Treasuries. Those bonds were trading at around 3.80% this week, while its 2021s have rallied recently to hit around 2.25%.

However, high dollar prices on most of the Republic's bonds make a retap largely irrelevant, with one banker saying a new 2023 "would fit nicely along its curve."

