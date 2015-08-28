SANTIAGO Aug 28 Cyber attacks and cyber
espionage are on the rise in Latin America, and the source of
much of it is Brazilian hackers and Peruvian recent university
graduates linking up with Russian-speaking experts, according to
internet security analysts.
The region has seen a massive rise in 'trojans' - disguised
malicious software - especially in the financial sector, and
other online threats, said Dmitry Bestuzhev, Latin American head
of research for security firm Kaspersky Lab.
The main producers of the malware are Brazil and Peru, he
said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday following a
regional cyber crime conference.
"Criminals from those two countries produce the majority of
malicious code and attack not only their countries but also
neighboring ones," he said, adding that their attacks spread as
far as Spain and Portugal.
In the last couple of years there has been a rise in Latin
American hackers linking up with more experienced criminals in
Russia and Eastern Europe, he said, as a kind of shadowy brain
drain takes place across the Atlantic.
A significant number of Peruvian students, in particular,
attended university in Russia and returned home knowing how to
operate malware as well as communicate in Russian.
"They return and often they are demotivated, they have
studied six or eight years, and when they return to their
country the work offered is low profile and mediocre paid," said
Bestuzhev.
With Peruvian laws also inadequate to deal with the threat,
that was encouraging the formation of a hacker hub in the Andean
country, he said.
In return, Russian criminals are increasingly using Latin
American networks to 'test' new malware before unleashing it
elsewhere, he added.
Directed cyber espionage attacks on politicians, journalists
and diplomats is also a rising trend in the region, analysts
said.
Bestuzhev said Brazil was the country in Latin America that
is seen as most vulnerable to cyber attacks, with some 31
percent of users facing attempted attacks this year.
Last week, hackers briefly hijacked Google Analytics in two
main telecoms providers in Brazil, compromising the computers of
around 67,000 users, said Kaspersky senior analyst Fabio
Assolini.
