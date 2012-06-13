* Mexico, Peru debt mkts most vulnerable to outflows in
Latam
* Peru acting to curb FX, Mexico avoiding intervention
* Appetite for emerging mkt debt ebbing after strong inflows
By Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO, June 13 Forex volatility has started
to sap foreign investors' appetite for the local-currency bonds
issued by emerging economies, adding pressure on countries such
as Mexico and Peru to limit sharp swings in their foreign
exchange rates.
Due to their open capital markets, Mexico's and Peru's
domestic debt markets are the most vulnerable in Latin America
to bouts of capital flight unlike Brazil, whose domestic bond
market is much less friendly to foreign investors.
"When you look at a sudden reversal in capital flows, you
have to look at those countries that have the highest percentage
of foreign holdings (in their local debt). And that's
essentially Mexico and Peru," said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin
America strategy at Jefferies & Co.
"The larger the percentage of foreign holdings, the more
that requires policymakers to be responsive and proactive in
terms of limiting the forex volatility," she added.
So far, both countries have been resilient in the face of
an incipient flight of foreign capital out of emerging markets.
But the Peruvian and the Mexican central banks might be forced
to become more active in their currency markets if redemptions
grow.
Latin American central banks have used a variety of methods
to support their currencies during the 2009 crisis, from direct
sales of dollars in the spot market to the use of derivative
contracts that increase the supply of greenbacks in the futures
market. None have resorted to raising interest rates at a time
when the global economy is slowing and they need to stimulate
domestic consumption.
RECORD INFLOWS REVERSE
After attracting record inflows in 2011, emerging market
bonds denominated in local currencies lost much of their appeal
to foreign investors this year as domestic interest rates
dropped and concerns about currency volatility rose.
So far this year, $8.3 billion have found their way into
funds that invest in emerging market hard-currency bonds, while
a more modest $2.8 billion have flown into those investing in
local-currency debt, according to EPFR Global, a fund flow
tracking firm.
"That's just the opposite story from the previous year,"
said David Spegel, global head of emerging markets strategy at
ING. "Last year, 78 percent of all the inflows into emerging
markets debt went into local funds."
But warning signs have been raised since last month, when
those local-currency bond funds started bleeding money. They
have lost $721 million in three consecutive weeks of outflows,
EPFR data shows.
"That has a lot to do with the foreign exchange volatility
that we've seen spike this year in emerging markets," Spiegel
said. "Why hold a local currency bond if you think that the
foreign exchange rate might go against you? Certainly it's been
more volatile."
PERU ACTS FIRST
Peru, with 57 percent of its fixed-rate debt stock in the
hands of foreign investors, has so far managed to avoid a
potentially disruptive capital flight by actively curbing
volatility in its foreign exchange market.
The Peruvian central bank last month ensured a steady supply
of dollars to investors by directly selling the greenback in the
spot market, and by offering dollar repurchase agreements for
the first time ever.
As a result, the Peruvian sol erased all the
euro-zone related losses it had incurred in May to trade with
gains of about 0.8 percent in the year to date.
Mexico's case is different, though.
The Mexican peso has weakened some 10 percent since
mid-March as policymakers have limited foreign exchange
interventions to a minimum. Their official policy has been to
offer up to $400 million in auctions in the spot market whenever
the peso declines by at least 2 percent against the dollar in a
single session.
Still, the fact that there have been no outflows from
Mexico's "bonos" suggests many foreign investors might have been
hedging out their exposure to the peso, said Jefferies' Morden.
Foreigners currently hold a record-high 44.6 percent of
Mexico's 1.8 trillion pesos ($128 billion) local-currency debt
market. Analysts are unsure how many of them are protected
against currency moves, but they say such hedging operations
have driven much of the recent volatility in the peso.
Despite that volatility, Mexican policymakers have brushed
aside the chance of more aggressive intervention, with central
bank governor Agustin Carstens repeatedly affirming that the
bank should let the free-floating currency regime function to
the greatest degree possible.
"Policymakers are reluctant to be more responsive because
Mexico has rules to intervene in the foreign exchange market,
but I wonder if those rules need to be reevaluated," said
Morden.
BRAZIL, AN OUTLIER?
The Latin American country that has been most active in its
currency market has not acted to safeguard foreign investors'
appetite for its debt, but rather to correct what it has called
"distortions" in the market.
Brazil's central bank has sold more than $7 billion worth of
currency swaps to prop up the real since it resumed this type of
intervention last month, but the government still imposes a 6
percent financial tax on foreign investors willing to buy its
domestic bonds.
Foreigners hold some 12.3 percent of Brazil's domestic debt,
and Finance Minister Guido Mantega, in his fight against
"speculative" money, said last month the government does not
care about having more foreign capital in its local bond market.