BRIEF-Jindal Poly Films says no definitive agreement signed to buy European ops of Dupont Teijin Films
* Clarifies on news item that co is in talks to buy European operations of Dupont Teijin Films
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 9 U.S. planemaker Boeing Co will set up a research center in the city of Sao Jose dos Campos, in the interior of Brazil's Sao Paulo state, Donna Hrinak, Boeing's top executive in the country, said on Tuesday.
Hrinak, speaking at the LAAD defense show in Rio de Janeiro, said it will be Boeing's sixth research center outside of the United States.
* Clarifies on news item that co is in talks to buy European operations of Dupont Teijin Films
NEW YORK, May 31 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA on Wednesday announced plans to introduce flights from three U.S. cities to Rome, increasing the competition U.S. and European carriers face from low-cost rivals on transatlantic flights.