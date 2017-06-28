TEPIC, Mexico, June 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As
Tropical Storm Otto ripped through Costa Rica in November
causing devastating floods and landslides, Juan Carlos Murillo
Garcia and his team rushed to set up mobile clinics to treat one
of the Central American nation’s worst-hit groups - its animals.
Murillo, who manages disaster response for international
agency World Animal Protection, said flash floods, flying debris
and mudslides killed large numbers of animals, including pigs,
goats and chickens.
In storm-hit areas of the country, teams of veterinarians
helped treat thousands of animals for injuries and infections.
“If animals are saved, families can stay self-sufficient and
be better prepared for future disasters,” Murillo, himself a
vet, said by telephone from Costa Rica.
“Without animals, families lose one of their main sources of
income and are often left with no way to rebuild their lives -
that is why losing animals can hinder the recovery of entire
communities,” he said, soon after treating flood-affected
animals in Brazil’s northeast Alagoas state.
Often forgotten amid the chaos, experts say animals are just
as vulnerable as humans to death and injury in disasters.
Treating them is not only humane but essential to help the
more than 1 billion people around the world who depend on
livestock for both income and food.
The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization says livestock is
one of the fastest-growing farming activities, helping support
70 percent of the world’s 880 million rural poor.
But the agriculture sector sustains more than a fifth of
disaster-related losses in developing nations.
The first few weeks after a disaster can be the hardest for
animals if pasture is flooded, damaged roads cripple supply
chains or farmers lack the money to buy feed, said Murillo.
His organisation provides feed, vaccines and medicines to
help those it can reach in the immediate aftermath. But it can
take poor farmers years to rebuild their herds, while fodder
shortages can harm animal health and welfare for some time.
Including animals in Costa Rica’s disaster risk plans has
boosted awareness of how protecting livestock can reduce the
cost of social support for affected households, said Carlos
Valerio Lopez, director of risk management at the National
Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Response (CNE).
“As soon as you can give people their livelihoods back, you
can get rid of that responsibility, and that’s really important
in the recovery of a community or state,” said Valerio, also a
vet.
PIGS SAFE UNDERGROUND
In Latin America, where many countries are threatened by
hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, wildfires and volcanic
eruptions, farmers should identify evacuation routes for their
animals, as well as emergency feed sources such as rented
grazing land, said Murillo of World Animal Protection.
Simple techniques like putting animals on rooftops during
floods can help save them too, he added.
“To access food for their animals... farmers locate their
farms or homes pretty close to high-risk areas like river banks
or mountains that can slide down,” said Murillo. “Often they can
barely survive day-to-day and do little to prepare.”
Strategies used in the Philippines to dig out underground
storm shelters for pigs could also work in hurricane-prone areas
such as the Caribbean, said Gerardo Huertas of World Animal
Protection, which works with governments, local vets, volunteers
and communities in disaster zones.
The organisation is partnering with rescue services to
include animals in evacuation plans and developing an online
risk management toolkit for vets with advice and case studies,
said Huertas.
Experts say disaster strategies should also include
evacuation plans for pets, as many owners put themselves or
rescue workers in danger by refusing to leave their homes
without their animals or by going back to rescue them.
Protecting livestock and working animals is one of the goals
set out in the Sendai Framework, the world’s blueprint for
dealing with disasters, making it an issue nations must address
in their disaster risk reduction strategies by 2020. But few
developing states have laid out comprehensive measures to date.
In Latin America, Mexico is one of the few to have included
animals in its disaster plans, along with Costa Rica, which was
the first to set up an emergency fund for animals in natural
disasters and is now sharing its experiences across the region.
“We’re new at this as well,” said Valerio. “Costa Rica has
been a laboratory for many things that many countries have
wanted to do.”
(Reporting by Sophie Hares; editing by Megan Rowling. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, climate change,
resilience, women's rights, trafficking and property rights.
Visit news.trust.org/climate)