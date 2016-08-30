BOGOTA, Aug 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - For Maria
Francisca Ortiz, the drought that has gripped Honduras and
decimated her last two harvests of beans and maize is the worst
she can remember.
But she clings on to the hope that recent rains will
encourage the crops she planted last week to grow.
"Everything is uncertain," the 52-year-old, who has five
children to feed, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"It started to rain a bit four days ago but these days you
don't know how long the rains will last and if it will rain
enough to make sure I get a harvest in November," Ortiz said by
telephone from Choluteca province in southern Honduras.
Despite the uncertain future, Ortiz knows that if all else
fails she has a safety net to help her withstand the drought.
As a member of an association of 46 farmers, Ortiz can
borrow money at low interest rates from a shared savings fund
that she and her fellow members contribute to every month.
Introduced by the United Nations Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO), the savings scheme has been adopted by 50
farmers' associations in Honduras and Guatemala.
Forty percent of the funds in each savings scheme is
provided by the farmers, another 40 percent by the FAO and 20
percent is generated from the sale of textiles and other
community projects.
"Our fund is working well and it has helped me get through
the terrible, long drought that destroyed all my harvests last
year. I lost everything," Ortiz said.
Last year Ortiz borrowed $150 from the fund at an interest
rate of 1 percent.
"It's very important for me because we have many needs and
we are poor. I've taken advantage of the fund and have bought
food for the family and seeds," Ortiz said.
PROLONGED DROUGHT
Two consecutive years of severe drought linked to El Nino -
a warming of the Pacific Ocean's surface that causes hot and
drier conditions - have battered subsistence farmers in Central
America's "dry corridor" running through Guatemala, El Salvador
and Honduras.
The drought has forced many families to cut meals. Around
one in four Hondurans are affected by drought, according to the
U.N. World Food Programme.
Central America is one of the regions most vulnerable to
extreme weather linked to climate change like hurricanes, floods
and drought, the FAO says.
"It rains in three days what it should rain in three months
and we are seeing very hot days," said Diego Perez, FAO field
specialist in Honduras.
The rural savings scheme is billed by the FAO as a crucial
way of helping small scale farmers better cope with the drought
and more frequent extreme weather.
"The fund helps farmers, especially subsistence farmers who
rely 100 percent on agriculture for their livelihoods," Perez
said.
"They don't have access to insurance and can't access credit
at a traditional bank and afford their interest rates."
Perez said small scale farmers were also adapting to climate
change by planting crops that need less water to grow like
cassava and cucumber.
In 2014 and 2015, rural savings schemes in Guatemala and
Honduras lent nearly $300,000 to its members, including money to
deal with the drought.
To take part in the initiative, farmer associations have to
adopt good agricultural practices like planting trees and
vegetable gardens, manage water better, set up community seed
banks and stop slash-and-burn clearing.
Farmers' associations also need to have early warning
systems in place and other ways to generate income, like selling
handmade textiles and setting up community shops.
Some farmers use loans to buy thread to make textiles they
can then sell to supplement their income and put profits back
into the fund.
The savings scheme has also bolstered the participation of
women in local communities and has made it easier for women to
access loans, the FAO says. On average around 70 percent of
members of the farmers associations are women.
"I feel I'm important. I like participating in the fund,
deciding how to spend the loan, and teaching my young children
how to plant seeds," Ortiz said.
