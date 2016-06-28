(Updates prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, June 27 Latin American equities and
currencies fell on Monday for the second consecutive trading day
as lingering concerns over Britain's decision to leave the
European Union weighed on financial stocks.
Shares of Petrobras and lenders Itaú Unibanco SA
and Bradesco SA hit Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock
index, which fell 1.72 percent.
Mexican broadcaster Televisa slid 3.87 percent
while Cement maker Cemex fell 5.6 percent, dragging
the bourse down 1.35 percent.
"Friday's Brexit jump scare has faded, but markets are still
worried" about the possible effects on global demand for risky
assets, SLW brokerage trader João Paulo de Gracia Corrêa said.
In currency markets, the Mexican peso
weakened 1.28 percent on Monday, after slipping by the most in
nearly 5 years to a fresh record low on Friday.
Of the region's currencies, the highly liquid Mexican peso
has been affected most by the British referendum, raising
speculation of government action to limit price pressure.
Mexico's central bank said on Friday that it was ready to
act on interest rates ahead of a monetary policy meeting this
week. The median expectation of analysts polled by
Reuters is for a 25 basis point hike on Thursday.
Goldman Sachs put the likelihood of a rate hike, potentially
as high as 50 basis points, at 65 percent if the Mexican peso
remains under "depreciation pressure" or high volatility in the
days before the meeting, economist Alberto Ramos wrote in a
report.
